Liverpool are planning to keep Ben Doak on loan at Middlesbrough for the second half of the campaign before giving him a chance to impress with the senior squad in pre-season, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

In March 2022, Doak made the pivotal decision to join Liverpool, lured by the opportunity to develop under Jurgen Klopp and the club's renowned youth development system. The Reds paid a small fee to Scottish side Celtic due to his age, and he's quickly developed on Merseyside.

By the 2023/24 season, Doak had firmly established himself as a player on the cusp of first-team football. He made his competitive debut for Liverpool in August 2023, coming off the bench in a Carabao Cup match against Bournemouth. Now, the young star is flourishing on loan at Middlesbrough.

Doak Expected to Stay at Middlesbrough

Liverpool trying to work out his full potential

Sources have confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that Doak is expected to remain with Middlesbrough until the end of the season. Premier League clubs have been keeping an eye on his development this campaign, with the potential to try to snatch him from the Championship side for the second half of the season.

The Reds are currently trying to work out Doak's full potential ahead of the 2025/2026 campaign. Liverpool are planning on giving Doak the opportunity to impress Arne Slot in pre-season so he has a chance to prove he can become first-team worthy.

Ben Doak - 2024/2025 Stats Statistic Output Squad Rank Goals 1 =7th Assists 3 3rd Key Passes Per Game 2.1 2nd Dribbles Per Game 2.3 1st Fouled Per Game 1.2 3rd WhoScored Rating 7.08 2nd

At the moment, some consideration remains on what the expectation should be for Doak due to the high level he would need to reach. Liverpool are happy with how Doak is performing out on loan at the moment with the Scottish youngster in impressive form.

Doak in Mind to Replace Salah at Liverpool

Some of his attributes are under the microscope

According to insiders, Liverpool are trying to work out whether his work in the penalty box is going to be good enough to truly reach first-team level. His dribbling, vision, and creativity is very strong, but they want to have complete confidence about his output.

His shooting in particular is under the microscope in terms of where and when he goes for goal and how that would convert into Premier League football. This situation will come under even more scrutiny if the Mohamed Salah contract situation drags out as they need to work out how they would move on from one of their greatest-ever players.

Doak is in mind to be a possible Salah replacement, but there is every chance that they bring in a new signing as well.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 18/11/2024