Highlights Liverpool have a rich history of promoting talents from the academy, such as first-team star Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Six academy players born after 2003 were on the pitch in extra-time of the 2024 Carabao Cup final as Liverpool beat Chelsea.

Key prospects like Trey Nyoni have impressed during the 2024 pre-season tour of the USA.

After the 1990s produced club icons such as Robbie Fowler, Michael Owen and Steven Gerrard, the glut of talented youngsters emerging from Liverpool's academy experienced a dry stretch throughout the first 15 years of the 21st century. Enter Jurgen Klopp.

Following the German's transformative appointment in 2015, Liverpool have given over 40 debuts to academy graduates. Never was this faith in youth more evident than during the 2024 Carabao Cup final. Liverpool finished extra-time with no fewer than six academy players born after 2003 on the pitch. This prodigious core defeated Chelsea 1-0, fittingly earning the final trophy of Klopp's tenure.

Any piece of silverware earned under incoming coach, Arne Slot, will also owe plenty to the club's rejuvenated youth system. Here is a closer look at the elite glut of academy players vying for a spot in the first team.

Ranking factors

Aged 19 or under - Must be within this age bracket to be included in this list.

- Must be within this age bracket to be included in this list. Outside talent included - It has been common for Liverpool to sign talented players from other academies before they turn 18.

- It has been common for Liverpool to sign talented players from other academies before they turn 18. Performances - Notable displays in competitive matches or pre-season friendlies for the senior squad.

Best Academy Players at Liverpool (2024) Rank Player Age First-Team Appearances 1 Stefan Bajcetic 19 22 2 Jayden Danns 18 5 3 Trey Nyoni 17 1 4 Ben Doak 18 10 5 Kaide Gordon 19 7 6 Bobby Clark 19 14 7 James McConnell 19 9

7 James McConnell

Position: Central midfielder

James McConnell joined Liverpool from Sunderland when he was an Under-15 in 2019. He established himself as a regular in the Under-18 team in the 2011/22 season, earning himself a professional contract at the end of 2021. This was extended to become a long-term deal in October 2022 after stepping up to feature for the Under-21s in the EFL Trophy and playing an important role in the centre of midfield during Liverpool's UEFA Youth League campaign.

After excelling for the youth teams in the 2022/23 season, McConnell was named on the first-team bench for the first time as Liverpool travelled to Chelsea in August 2023. He didn't have to wait long for his debut, as he came on against Toulouse in the UEFA Europa League a month later. Over the course of the 2023/24 campaign, McConnell made nine first-team appearances, including the Carabao Cup final, where he played 33 minutes, as the youthful Reds found a way past an expensively assembled Chelsea team.

James McConnell Career Statistics Team Appearances Goals Assists Liverpool U18 47 10 6 Liverpool Youth League 7 0 0 Liverpool U21 23 1 1 Liverpool First Team 9 0 1

Related Who is Liverpool youngster James McConnell Trent Alexander-Arnold would have been proud of his assist vs Norwich in the FA Cup.

6 Bobby Clark

Position: Central midfielder

Bobby Clark is extremely technically gifted and has been earmarked as one of the best young midfielders currently at the club. He moved to Liverpool from Newcastle United in August 2021 and has since played regularly for both the Under-18s and Under-21s. After impressing for the Under-18s in the 2021/22 season, Clark signed a professional contract in February 2022. He ended his first year on Merseyside with 13 goals and five assists in 29 games.

The following season, Clark was on the bench for Liverpool's first home game against Crystal Palace. Over the course of the year, he made two first-team appearances, including a substitute cameo against Bournemouth at Anfield in August. The 2023/24 campaign was Clark's most successful yet, as he played 12 times for the senior squad, nabbing a goal against Sparta Prague. His goal against the Czech opposition made him the youngest scorer for Liverpool in European competitions. He will be hoping that he can continue his progress under Slot in the short and long-term future.

Bobby Clark Career Statistics Club Appearances Goals Assists Newcastle U18 1 0 0 Liverpool U18 27 13 5 Liverpool Youth League 9 0 2 Liverpool U21 37 5 6 Liverpool 14 1 2

Related Player Profile on Liverpool Starlet Bobby Clark Bobby Clark is one of Liverpool's most promising youngsters. Find more about his age, height, position, stats and style of play.

5 Kaide Gordon

Position: Right winger

Kaide Gordon began his career at Derby County when he was nine, establishing himself as one of the brightest young prospects in England. Liverpool snapped up the prodigious winger in February 2021, with many senior figures at the club excited by his potential. Gordon is predominantly a right-winger but has the ability to play on the other side and down the middle. He made his debut under Klopp in September 2021 and, a few months later, scored against Shrewsbury in the FA Cup. He was 17 years and 96 days old at the time of this goal, making him the second-youngest goalscorer in Liverpool's history.

Gordon's progress was then halted as he was sidelined with growing pains for 19 months, only making a return to action last season. When asked about his aims for the 2024/25 campaign, the 19-year-old said:

"Just get minutes, to be honest, wherever it is. Just hopefully get minutes. "I feel like I need to get a good run of games this season so I can get back up to speed with everything and get back to where I was beforehand."

Kaide Gordon Career Statistics Club Appearances Goals Assists Derby U18 8 3 2 Derby 1 0 0 Liverpool U18 10 7 3 Liverpool Youth League 5 0 1 Liverpool U23 24 8 5 Liverpool 7 1 0

4 Ben Doak

Position: Right winger

Liverpool have a long history of Scottish players succeeding at the club, boasting some of the best players ever to turn out for the Tartan Army. Ben Doak has the potential to be the next Scottish star after coming to Anfield from Celtic in 2022. The winger made two appearances for the Glasgow club before joining Liverpool in March 2022. He signed a professional contract with the club six months later and played a key role for his team in the UEFA Youth League, where he scored four goals and registered as many assists in eight appearances.

Doak's progress was halted by a knee injury at the end of 2023, which ended his season. He is now back with the first-team squad during the pre-season tour of the US, but the Athletic's James Pearce has said that multiple Premier League clubs, including Leicester City and Southampton, are considering a loan move for the 18-year-old. Given his lengthy absence, a season-long loan away from Anfield might be the best course of action to get valuable experience in the top flight.

Ben Doak Career Statistics Club Appearances Goals Assists Celtic 2 0 0 Liverpool U18 5 2 2 Liverpool Youth League 8 4 4 Liverpool U21 16 5 2 Liverpool 10 0 0

Related Southampton and Leicester Keen on Liverpool's Ben Doak Premier League newcomers Southampton have been linked with Liverpool starlet Ben Doak

3 Trey Nyoni

Position: Central midfielder

Trey Nyoni impressed for Leicester's Under-18 side at the age of 15, making 13 appearances before moving to Liverpool in 2023. Since joining the Merseyside club, he has played for both the Under-18s and Under-21s, as well as making first-team appearances in the FA Cup and pre-season friendlies. Nyoni was on the bench for the senior squad on multiple occasions last season and was seen regularly training with Klopp's side. He was 16 years and 243 days old at the time of his debut against Southampton in February 2024, making him the youngest Liverpool player to appear in the FA Cup.

Nyoni can play as a six, an eight, or a number 10 in the centre of midfield. In fact, he came on for the injured Curtis Jones during Liverpool's pre-season friendly against Real Betis in a slightly deeper role and put in an impressive performance. After the game, Slot admitted that the 17-year-old "did really well" while warning that the club would be "cautious with him".

Trey Nyoni Career Statistics Club Appearances Goals Assists Leicester U18 15 2 1 Liverpool U18 8 3 1 Liverpool U21 15 2 0 Liverpool 1 0 0

Related Trey Nyoni, 17, Steals Show for Liverpool as Arne Slot Seals First Win Liverpool have a talented batch of youngsters coming through - Trey Nyoni proved he could be the most exciting of the lot in Arne Slot's first win.

2 Jayden Danns

Position: Striker

Jayden Danns broke into the Liverpool first-team last season, making five appearances, including the Carabao Cup final. He also scored twice in the 3-0 FA Cup victory against Southampton and was awarded the Player of the Match award. Danns racked up 27 goals for Liverpool's youth teams last season, earning himself a new long-term contract with the club in March 2024.

It now looks likely that Danns will be sent out on loan in 2024 to continue his rapid development. Plymouth Argyle, who are managed by former Manchester United forward Wayne Rooney, have been strongly linked, but a deal has not been concluded. Aged only 18, the Liverpool-born striker has a bright future at Anfield, and he will be hoping to establish himself as the starting number nine in the coming years.

Jayden Danns Career Statistics Club Appearances Goals Assists Liverpool U18 33 24 4 Liverpool Youth League 1 0 0 Liverpool U21 8 3 2 Liverpool 5 2 0

Related Who is Jayden Danns - the Liverpool youngster who made debut vs Luton The youngster, son of former professional Neil, played a helping hand in Liverpool's fourth goal against Luton Town.

1 Stefan Bajcetic

Position: Central midfielder

Stefan Bajcetic first broke into the Liverpool first team in August 2022, and throughout the season, he made 11 Premier League appearances. His mature performances at the turn of the year earned him the club's Player of the Month award and a new long-term contract in January 2023, as he became a regular starter in midfield under Klopp.

The Spain Under-21 international suffered a severe adductor injury in March 2023 and has since struggled to get back to full fitness due to various muscular concerns. Last season, Bajcetic only made three appearances for the senior squad because of these injuries but will be hoping that a full pre-season can help him rediscover his best form. Klopp has hailed the teenager as a "top talent", "super player" and "a pure joy to work with". If he can stay fit throughout the 2024/25 campaign, Bajcetic will remind people why he is one of the most exciting young talents at Liverpool.

Stefan Bajcetic Career Statistics Team Appearances Goals Assists Liverpool U18 18 2 1 Liverpool Youth League 4 1 0 Liverpool U21 14 0 2 Liverpool 22 1 0

Related Stefan Bajcetic: Liverpool man's super turn & highlights vs Wolves Stefan Bajcetic's magical highlights v Wolves show he may be the answer to Liverpool's midfield woes

Information gathered from Transfermarkt. Correct as of 31st July 2024.