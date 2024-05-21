Highlights Klopp's legacy lives on at Liverpool through talented youngsters like Connor Bradley and Jarrel Quansah stepping up in his absence.

It's still pretty difficult to believe the Jurgen Klopp era at Liverpool is now officially over. But as the man who blew away the cobwebs and rediscovered the Reds' hidden treasure departs, his legacy will live on forever. This was palpably clear over the weekend as, although the intense emotional outpouring depicted a club and city in mourning, a hopeful byproduct of such a poignant day at Anfield was the precious sentiment that life goes on.

Club captain Virgil Van Dijk was the first to show signs of being incapable of holding back the tears, while boyhood stargazer Trent Alexander-Arnold - who was plucked from the academy to become one of Liverpool's most important players under Klopp - cut the figure of someone not prepared to accept that his dream enabling helmsman was about to leave the club behind.

But while both of them reservedly spoke about a brighter future, it is through the foundations that Klopp has built at Liverpool that the duo can be excited about their next dawn in Arne Slot's tutelage. One of this season's glaring successes under the German was the sheer number of quality youngsters to prove their worth to the club's long-term ambitions, with the term 'Klopp's kids' being coined after several academy stars helped the Reds lift the Carabao Cup in the 2-1 final victory against Chelsea.

From the first Alexander-Arnold and Klopp hug to the bittersweet last, the larger-than-life mover and shaker always put faith in youth, but it is not just himself and fellow Scouser Curtis Jones who will continue Klopp's legacy. With that said, here are 11 top youngsters at the club who are set to potentially shine over the coming years, suggesting that the Arne Slot era already has broad horizons.

Connor Bradley

20 years old

Liverpool's anthem of 'You'll Never Walk Alone' comes into play in all areas of the football club's everyday running. It's a pre-match ritual to let everyone associated with the Reds know that they will support you no matter what. It encapsulates the tangible optimism that has engulfed the club right from the very beginning.

But when Alexander-Arnold picked up an injury over the congested winter period, even the most bouyant kopites would have feared his absence would leave the Reds stuck between a rock and a hard place. The right-back is intergal to the way Klopp's team operates on the front-foot. But, again, doubters were quickly made to believe that Connor Bradley was more than ready to fill the Englishman's big boots.

Whenever Bradley gets on the ball, you can feel the roof rise. An exciting, attacking full-back similar to his superior, the Northern Irish international didn't just provide a temporary solution to a void, he showed he is more than capable of offering an alternative should his next manager need something different on the right flank. With four goal involvements within his first few starts under Klopp, the 20-year-old proved his ability to be a direct attacking threat, which differs from Alexander-Arnold's controlled impact from deep with his long balls in behind the opposition defence. Because of these complements, Liverpool can potentially say they have the best right-back department in the country.

Jarell Quansah

21 years old

Certainly, Klopp's decision not to go in for a centre-back during the summer transfer window was questionable given their defensive frailties last season. And when Joel Matip sustained a season-ending injury early into proceedings, one could be forgiven for wondering what on earth the manager was thinking.

But just as many in this list have proven, when one soldier falls, another rises. Jarrel Quansah has arguably been Liverpool's Breakthrough Player of the Season this term, with Ibrahima Konate's dismal fitness record further allowing the young Englishman to flourish next to Van Dijk in the heart of defence.

His Liverpool debut came under the most challenging of circumstances when he was thrown into the backs-against-the-wall comeback victory away at Newcastle United from the bench. But Quansah has only continued to grow into a formidable defender since his first few touches of the ball, and after persistent learning from his captain, the best part for the Anfield faithful is that he's quickly showing shades of their colossal Dutchman.

Harvey Elliott

21 years old

After featuring in over 60 Premier League games across the last two campaigns, it almost feels as though Harvey Elliott has been playing for Liverpool forever. The fact he's only just turned 21 will come as a shock to many, but the go-getting midfield orchestrator still has his brightest years ahead of him.

In the Klopp era, there have been few players to have really stood out as archetypal Klopp players. The first instance of such a player - who is tireless, intense, and perfectly tailored to rock and roll, gegenpressing football - was Adam Lallana, followed by James Milner and Jordan Henderson.

But as the frontman of the band departs, perhaps the remaining bassist of Klopp's heavy metal brand of football - and the last of a dying breed - is Elliott. The Englishman boasted 3.2 sprints per 90 minutes this term, ranking him 12th in the division for the 2023/24 Premier League campaign. And with his bloodhound-like pressing and vision for a game-altering pass on the edge of the box, his ability to grasp new concepts quickly will go a long way in his strive to continue forging the reputation of a teacher's pet under Slot.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In February, Elliott, at 20 years and 323 days, became the youngest Premier League player since records began to score (1), have five or more shots (5), have 10 or more touches in the opposition box (17), make at least 25 passes into the final third (27), and create at least five chances (7) in a single game, when he achieved the feat against Luton Town.

Stefan Bajcetic

19 years old

One of the first problems the incoming manager must tackle at Liverpool this summer is the lack of a Rodri or Declan Rice-style defensive midfielder. It is a position that has become synonymous with success - particularly over the last few seasons - but while Wataru Endo provides a good short-term solution, the consensus is that a dictatorial holding midfielder would help the Reds evolve into an enviable trophy-laden machine again.

But should Slot look for inspiration from the squad already at his disposal, then 19-year-old Stefan Bajcetic isn't a bad answer to the Rodri and Rice question. Out via injury through almost the entirety of 2023/24, the Spanish youngster has recently worked his way back into contention, and whenever he has featured for the Reds, he's been flagged as one of the most technically gifted midfielders Anfield has seen for a long time.

Furthermore, since returning, the Spaniard looks to have added a few pounds of muscle to his stature - something which was seen in Divock Origi's return under Klopp several years back after the German manager ordered the Belgian to and ultimately led to a glittering Liverpool career. In essence, Bajcetic could prove to be a parting gift from Klopp to Slot as he sets his sights on making the leap from standout academy player to first-team mainstay.

Ben Doak

18 years old

Direct and explosive from the flank, Ben Doak is another whose true talent is yet to be properly seen as injuries have taken their toll on the flying Scotsman. However, at just 18 years old, the winger has drawn undivided attention to his remarkable dribbling skills and pent-up impatience to show the world what he's made of.

Every time he gets on the ball, he's not afraid to take on even the best of full-backs to try to help his team get forward. Mirroring Mo Salah and Luis Diaz's front-footed playing styles, Doak could provide Slot with a good option from the bench late into the game, and he is a handful for any defender.

Jayden Danns

18 years old

Son of former Crystal Palace player Neil Danns, Jayden has impressed Klopp on the few occasions he has featured for the Reds this term. Notably, he earned the Player of the Match award in Liverpool's 3-0 victory over Southampton in the early rounds of the FA Cup. The versatile forward came off the bench to score twice in just his third senior appearance.

Operating as a deep-lying forward who can also slot in as an attacking midfielder or winger, Danns could be key to squad depth next season. His wide array of goal-scoring and goal-creating talents could go a long way in keeping him at the club for longer than just his academy years. The fact some were calling for the likes of Darwin Nunez and Salah to be dropped at the turn of the year in favour of the exciting 18-year-old says a lot about how highly the Anfield crowd rate Danns.

Bobby Clark

19 years old

Alongside Danns, James McConnell, and Bradley, Bobby Clark was one of those to help a youthful Liverpool squad get over the line at Wembley Stadium to rise above Chelsea's 'blue billion pound bottle jobs' and lift the club's record-extending tenth League Cup.

Joining from Newcastle United for £1.5 million in August 2021, Clark has certainly had to bide his time. However, now having featured 10 times for the club, he's definitely shown glimpses into his magic. Klopp loves a technically proficient, high-pressing midfielder, and that's exactly what Clark offers this Liverpool side. Boundless energy, paired with intricate passages of play and football intelligence, the 19-year-old is a rare superstar who can genuinely provide competition to a newly built midfield blueprint.

James McConnell

19 years old

For every Clark - whose talent is still very raw and needs some fine-tuning to help him make the jump from excitable academy prospect to senior mainstay - there is a McConnell, who is seemingly cut from a different cloth to his peers. At just 19 years old, he already shows wisdom well beyond his years as he brings a fortifying calmness to the heart of midfield.

The key to the 19-year-old's progression has been the seriously impressive way in which he's adapted to playing as a No.6, having previously made his name as an attack-minded midfielder with an eye for goal. The positional switch has seen McConnell - who joined from Sunderland five years ago - become a regular in Klopp's matchday squads, and he has recently signed a new long-term contract.

Fabio Carvalho

21 years old

Fabio Carvalho is a forgotten name in the Klopp era. Intriguingly, he's probably one of the only signings made by the German that hasn't worked on a personal or football basis. It's still unknown what happened to the Portuguese starlet, who appeared to be putting in a good shift in his early days at Liverpool.

Loaned out to Hull City for the 2023/24 campaign, though, he's flourished for Liam Rosenior's promotion-chasing side. In 20 Championship games, he scored nine goals and provided two assists. It will be interesting to see how Carvalho gets on with his new manager, because there's no doubt the quality is there to be taken advantage of.

Tyler Morton

21 years old

Also on loan at Hull City, Tyler Morton has impressed with his combination play with fellow Liverpool teammate Carvalho. With so many good players residing in midfield, he might not get a look in under Slot - however, he has grown exponentially in the Championship since Anfield last saw him play.

His skill set, characterized by exceptional ball retention and strategic play, aligns with Liverpool's current dynamic and possession-oriented style, and perhaps this could feature massively in the next dawn, but it's difficult to count your eggs before they hatch, and a lot of his future prospects will be determined by how well he can impress in pre-season.

Owen Beck

21 years old

Liverpool desperately needed cover at left-back after losing both Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas to shoulder injuries over the winter period, so the decision to recall Owen Beck from Dundee at the start of January was unsurprising. However, when the crisis eased, the Wales youth international was promptly sent back to Dens Park, where he continues to excel.

The 21-year-old, who made his Premier League debut at Bournemouth at the turn of the year and was on the bench in the following midweek Carabao Cup clash with Fulham, struggled during previous loan spells at Famalicao and Bolton, but he's shining in Scotland and there is a growing feeling that Liverpool might have a long-term successor to Robertson on their hands in the shape of Ian Rush's great-nephew if his next manager instils faith in him.

Stats via Opta (as of 21/05/24).