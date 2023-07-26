Liverpool Football Club is renowned for their 'never say die' attitude.

The Reds' comeback pedigree in the world of football is unparalleled, with many teams coming up against the Reds knowing fully well that going ahead in a match doesn't mean much.

The Reds have enjoyed comeback victories in the Premier League and all over Europe and some of their best have come at Anfield, the Merseyside fortress which has witnessed some unbelievable scenes over the years.

And today we'll be delving deep into some of these monumental comebacks that stand the test of time, analysing and ranking which particular ones stood above the rest in the many that have happened over the years.

In this article, we've analyzed and ranked the top ten biggest and best Liverpool comebacks in history. This analysis is based on credible sources, backed by our own opinion and substantiated reporting. No stone has been left unturned in this one and we hope to bring you along on this journey of crazy, fairytale-esque comeback wins.

10 Manchester City 2-3 Liverpool (2008)

The year is 2008 and Liverpool were on course to win the Premier League title. However, a fierce Manchester United winning machine stood in their way.

Nevertheless, it was United's rivals who attempted to derail the Reds' title charge at a time when they weren't the dominant force that they are today.

Stephen Ireland and Javier Garrido put the Citizens two goals ahead much to the delight of the Etihad Stadium, although, a Liverpool comeback was en route for the second half.

A brace from the unplayable Fernando Torres and a last-minute winner courtesy of Dirk Kuyt saw the Reds win 3-2 on the day and keep their title charge under Rafael Benitez alive and kicking.

9 Liverpool 3-1 Saint-Etienne (1977)

The start of Liverpool's European pedigree and a game that will never be forgotten. The Reds were 1-1 at home in the third round of the European Cup and were at risk of being eliminated, with the French giants scoring a crucial away goal.

They were playing against a Saint-Etienne side who had a formidable defence too, one that had only conceded once in their previous nine European outings.

Nevertheless, a raucous Anfield crowd played a crucial part in guiding Bob Paisley's men on the comeback trail to victory, alongside goals from Ray Kennedy, Kevin Keegan and David Fairclough.

A 3-2 win on the evening meant Liverpool progressed to the next round and eventually went on to win their first European Cup. Historic stuff.

8 Liverpool 4-3 Newcastle United (1996)

Perhaps one of the most memorable Premier League games ever, the match between Liverpool and Newcastle United on April 3, 1996, was an instant classic.

Robbie Fowler poked the Reds ahead in the game before Les Ferdinand and David Ginola put the Magpies firmly ahead in the fierce attacking fixture.

Fowler then levelled the game before Faustino Asprilla put Newcastle back in front. Three minutes after that, however, Stan Collymore put Liverpool back on level terms.

A dramatic winner from Collymore was the exact sauce Liverpool needed for a 4-3 win on the night at Anfield. An incredible game and when you see some of the names involved above, it's hardly surprising.

7 Arsenal 1-2 Liverpool (2001)

With the iconic mustard yellow Liverpool kit, Michael Owen at the peak of his powers and a skin-headed Steven Gerrard ready to become a Reds great, 2001 was a special year for the Merseyside club.

The FA Cup final win over Arsenal was fully part of it all, a trophy which was part of the treble they had won, alongside the UEFA Cup and League Cup.

Freddie Ljungberg gave the Gunners the lead on the day in the 74th minute, before two goals from wonderboy Owen in the last seven minutes of the final handed Liverpool the win.

It's this performance that likely earned Owen the Ballon d'Or that season, the only Englishman to win the prestigious honour since.

6 Liverpool 3-2 Club Brugge (1976)

The UEFA Cup final was played over two legs in 1976 and the Reds went two behind early on in a nightmarish start. Not what the Red side of Merseyside wanted to see.

Nevertheless, the game which likely started the renowned Liverpool come back faith of fans, with three goals smashed in by the Reds in an astonishing six minutes. Mental stuff.

Ray Kennedy, Jimmy Case and Kevin Keegan all got on the scoresheet and that was the remedy needed for the Reds to head into the second leg and get a 1-1 draw in Belgium, subsequently taking home the trophy.

If there was ever a game that displayed just how quickly things can turn around at Anfield, This was it.

5 Liverpool 3-1 Olympiacos (2004)

The first of an influx of sensational moments from former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard, the Champions League tie against Olympiacos will go down in history.

Liverpool went into their final group game of the 2004-05 Champions League needing to beat visiting Olympiacos by two clear goals to reach the knockout rounds. No easy feat and something which was made an even tougher task due to an early free-kick goal from Brazilian legend Rivaldo.

Nevertheless, goals from Florent Sinama-Pongolle and Neil Mellor put the Anfield faithful on the edge of their seats for a special comeback win over the Greeks.

Then came that lovely cushioned header for Gerrard, who thumped home an absolute screamer to send the Reds through to the next round of the competition. A truly unforgettable moment.

4 Liverpool 3-3 West Ham (2006)

An own goal from Jamie Carragher and a powerful Dean Ashton finish sent the Hammers into dreamland and 2-0 on the sunny May afternoon.

Nevertheless, the East London club hadn't bet on Steven Gerrard having the game of his life to bring his boyhood club back to life and win the FA Cup in the process.

Gerrard scored twice and provided one of Djibril Cisse. However, it was Gerrard's second goal screamer that will be remembered as one of the greatest FA Cup final goals ever.

The best FA Cup final in recent memory was decided on penalties, with Liverpool cruising to a 3-1 win in the shootout. The Steven Gerrard final and one of the midfielder's best-ever games in a Red shirt.

3 Liverpool 4-3 Borussia Dortmund (2016)

The greatest match in Europa League history? It's pretty tough to beat this phenomenal game between two European powerhouses.

Both sides came into the second leg at Anfield after a 1-1 draw in Germany. However, Dortmund got off to a flying start with two away goals in the first 10 minutes of the game.

A Divock Origi goal pulled one back for the Reds before a tidy Marco Reus finish gave Dortmund one foot into the next round of the competition.

However, as we all know by now, nothing is set and done on a European evening at Anfield and with the Reds playing into the Kop, they scored three second-half goals including a 91st-minute bullet-header winner from Dejan Lovren. Absolute scenes.

2 Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona (2019)

The best-ever European night at Anfield? A quickly taken corner from Trent Alexander-Arnold and a beautiful finish from Divock Origi put the Reds in dreamland.

Liverpool were thrashed 3-0 in the first leg of this fixture at the Nou Camp, with a Lionel Messi masterful free kick all but ending Jurgen Klopp's side's hopes of a UEFA Champions League final. Nevertheless, something special was in the air on Merseyside on May 7, 2019, and Liverpool managed to somehow overcome that deficit to win 4-0.

A special mention also has to go out to Klopp and his second-half substitute Georginio Wijnaldum who turned the semi-final fixture on its head. This one could easily take the top spot if it wasn't for that very special night in Istanbul.

1 Liverpool 3-3 AC Milan (2005)

It goes without saying that the miracle in Istanbul deserves the top spot on this list and rightfully so, it was one of the greatest comeback wins in football history.

Liverpool went into the final against AC Milan as heavy underdogs, with the classy Italian outfit boasting players like Paulo Maldini, Andrea Pirlo, Dida, Clarence Seedorf, Kaka and many more.

And this underdog theory proved to be horribly right in the first half of the final, with the Italian giants cruising to a 3-0 lead with goals from Maldini and a brace from Hernan Crespo.

Then a 54th-minute header from Steven Gerrard gave the Reds a glimmer of hope, before a Vladimir Smicer screamer and Xabi Alonso penalty rebound put travelling Liverpool fans in a heavenly, euphoric dream.

Liverpool then went on to win the penalty shootout, with Jerzy Dudek paying homage to Liverpool great Bruce Grobbelaar with his dancing antics between the sticks. Something which will never be forgotten.