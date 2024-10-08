Key Takeaways Alisson Becker is easily one of the greatest Liverpool goalkeepers and continues to wow the Anfield faithful time after time.

Many say that goalkeepers have the hardest job in football. One mistake and it rarely goes unpunished, but one heroic save, and the fans will adore you. Acting as the last barrier of defence, the performance of the individual between the sticks can be the difference between success and failure, with Liverpool having goalkeepers throughout their history that could fall into either category.

As the most successful club in English football, the Reds have had their fair share of elite goalkeepers - ones that have been key to adding to their ever-growing trophy cabinet. In addition to their on-field prowess, the impact of a goalkeeper extends beyond mere statistics; their leadership and presence can influence team morale. A commanding figure in the box not only instills confidence in defenders but also can rally the entire squad during high-pressure situations. Throughout Liverpool's storied past, several goalkeepers have not only made remarkable saves but have also been instrumental in embedding a winning mentality within the squad. As we delve into the rankings of the top 10 Liverpool goalkeepers, we’ll consider not just their shot-stopping abilities, but also their overall contributions to the team's spirit and legacy.

Rank Liverpool Goalkeeper 1. Ray Clemence (1967-1981) 2. Alisson Becker (2018-Present) 3. Bruce Grobbelaar (1981-1994) 4. Tommy Lawrence (1957-1971) 5. Elisha Scott (1912-1915, 1919-1954) 6. Pepe Reina (2005-2014) 7. Sam Hardy (1905-1912) 8. Jerzy Dudek (2001-2007) 9. Arthur Riley (1925-1939) 10. David James (1992-1999)

10 David James

Unlike other positions on the pitch, if a goalkeeper makes a mistake, it is almost always punished and, in James' case, this defined his Liverpool career. Despite a raft of errors - as well as his best years being spent elsewhere - the former England No.1 was a mainstay in Graeme Souness and Roy Evans’ teams in the 1990s, regularly making eye-catching and important saves.

Making 277 appearances for the Reds - 212 of which came in succession - James was a lot better than many gave him credit for, with the shot-stopper keeping 104 clean sheets and winning the League Cup during his seven-year stay on Merseyside.

9 Arthur Riley

Almost 100 years ago, Arthur Riley made his debut for the Reds in 1925 and is considered one of the 'men who made Liverpool Football Club'. Initially second choice behind a player who features later on this list, Riley had to wait until 1939 to become the starting keeper, but he quickly became well-known for his long reach and safe pair of hands - eventually racking up 338 appearances.

Riley never managed to win any silverware during his time at the club, but he saved Liverpool from relegation numerous times throughout his career - cementing himself firmly into the history books.

8 Jerzy Dudek

Reliable but far from perfect, Dudek will always be remembered for that night in Istanbul. The Pole’s antics in the 2005 Champions League Final will never be forgotten, from the inscrutable save to deny Andriy Shevchenko, to his trophy-clinching stops in the penalty shootout.

Away from this game, Dudek shone under both Gerard Houllier and Rafa Benitez, although a few high-profile mistakes - most notably against Manchester United - put a slight dampener on his career. However, for Istanbul alone, Dudek will forever go down as a Liverpool legend.

7 Sam Hardy

Similarly to Riley, Hardy is not necessarily well-known due to playing such a long time ago, but he was a big name for Liverpool in the early 20th century. The Englishman spent seven years at Liverpool and was a consistent presence in the side for the majority of his career - only making fewer than 30 appearances in a season once during his time there. Keeping 63 clean sheets in 240 appearances, Hardy also won the First Division title in the 1905/06 season, before moving on to Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest.

6 Pepe Reina

Replacing Dudek in 2005, Pepe Reina came in and took the league by storm, winning the Golden Glove award in his first three seasons and becoming an instant favourite on the red half of Merseyside. Regarded as Liverpool's best keeper of the Premier League era before Alisson's arrival, Reina's eccentric nature improved team morale and made those around him better, although he only came away from his nine-year Liverpool career with a League Cup, FA Cup, UEFA Super Cup and Community Shield to his name.

His form may have dropped off towards the end of his spell with the Reds but, particularly in his early days, not many could compete with his shot-stopping ability, decision-making or the talent he had with the ball at his feet. Still playing at the age of 42, the World Cup and two-time European Championship winner has enjoyed a pretty successful playing career.

5 Elisha Scott

The man who kept Riley out of the squad for so long, Elisha Scott is a legendary name at the club and enjoyed a glittering Anfield career. Starring in back-to-back First Division triumphs, he was described by a reporter in the early 1920s as a goalkeeper with "an eye of an eagle, the swift movement of a panther, and the clutch of a vice."

His popularity on the Kop was also unrivalled, with fans in 1932 even protesting to prevent a potential move to close rivals Everton. Only two goalkeepers started more games between the sticks for Liverpool, a statistic that speaks volumes and shows how he has etched his name into the history books.

4 Tommy Lawrence

Sometimes legends can easily be forgotten about and fail to withstand the constant march of time, with Tommy Lawrence, sadly, coming under this umbrella despite being one of Liverpool's very best. He was once interviewed by the BBC to talk about the 1967 Merseyside derby, but the reporter was completely unaware that he played in the game.

Lawrence was an indispensable figure in Bill Shankly's side throughout the 1960s, winning the club's first FA Cup in their history and picking up two First Division titles. Nicknamed 'The Flying Pig' by supporters, Lawrence made over 390 appearances for the Reds and kept 133 clean sheets during his 14-year career at the club.

3 Bruce Grobbelaar

Despite all of his eccentricities and funny moments, Grobbelaar was also a world-class goalkeeper. Joining the club rather unknown to many, the Zimbabwean stayed for 13 years and left with a trophy cabinet bigger than most - as well as leaving a big imprint on the club.

It was Grobbelaar’s antics during the 1984 European Cup final that earned him a reputation for being cheeky, with his 'spaghetti legs' bamboozling Roma’s players in the shootout and helping Liverpool to win the trophy. Consistency under Bob Paisley, Joe Fagan and Kenny Dalglish further cemented himself as one of the best, and he makes it to number three on this list.

2 Alisson Becker

Longevity is about the only factor stopping Alisson from claiming the number one spot on this list, with the Brazilian quickly establishing himself as not only one of Liverpool's greatest but one of the best in world football. Efficient on the ball, positionally astute and a world-class shot-stopper, Alisson has it all and is the perfect 'modern goalkeeper'.

Signing for £67million from AS Roma in 2018 - a world-record fee for a goalkeeper at the time - he has proven to be worth every penny and has been key in Liverpool's Champions League and Premier League triumphs. At 32, Alisson is well on his way to reaching the top of this list and, at this rate, it is likely a matter of 'when' and not 'if'.

1 Ray Clemence

With 665 appearances, 319 clean sheets, and a trophy cabinet that many can only dream of, it could not be anyone else. Ray Clemence is one of the most influential players in Liverpool history and one of the greatest goalkeepers the English league has ever had - although Peter Shilton's excellence meant he did not receive as many call-ups as his talent deserved.

During his time at Liverpool, Clemence won five League titles, three European Cups, two UEFA Cups, a UEFA Super Cup, an FA Cup, a League Cup, and five Community Shields - making him one of the most decorated players in the club's history.

Imposing, nimble and acrobatic, Clemence was near-impossible to beat - something shown during the 1978/79 season when he only conceded 16 league goals in 42 games.

