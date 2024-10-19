Key Takeaways Liverpool's iconic red home kits have also symbolised their history and pride.

Over the years, they have had countless iconic home jerseys, including in the 2018-19 campaign when they won the Champions League.

Their 1993-1995 home shirt is also popular, but it is toppled by one jersey ten years prior.

Take a quick walk in Liverpool and you will quickly realise how passionate the club's supporters are. Draped in their famous red, they will take any opportunity to showcase their team's colours, especially on matchday. Combined with their iconic scarves, the Reds have very quickly built a strong reputation for supporting the side no matter what.

Home kits are meant to be traditional, symbolising the history, culture and pride associated with the club. Any bold or extravagant ideas are often shut down, with those at the top of the hierarchy realising that you can never change the primary colour of a home kit without backlash.

Liverpool have almost always perfected the assignment perfectly. Due to this, we have decided to rank the ten greatest home kits in the club's history. Some are simple and stylish, whilst others have a unique twist to make them stand out from the crowd. It would be a challenge to find a poor Liverpool home kit, though.

Ranking Factors

Style - what the kit looks like is the most important thing.

what the kit looks like is the most important thing. Iconic Moments - The most important kits have memorable moments.

The most important kits have memorable moments. Key Players - Kits are more recognisable when they have iconic players like Mohamed Salah and Kenny Dalglish in them.

10 Greatest Liverpool Home Kits Ranking Season Kit Used Manufacturer 1. 1983-1985 Umbro 2. 1993-1995 Adidas 3. 1989-1991 Adidas 4. 1995-1996 Adidas 5. 1987-1988 Adidas 6. 1992-1993 Adidas 7. 2018-2019 New Balance 8. 2008-2010 Adidas 9. 2000-2002 Reebok 10. 2004-2006 Reebok

10 2004-2006 - Reebok

To begin, Liverpool's Champions League-winning home kit was always going to feature on this list. The 'Miracle of Istanbul' is one of the greatest days in the club's history, as Rafael Benitez's side came from 3-0 down at half-time to beat AC Milan on penalties. It's one of the best comebacks in Champions League history.

On that famous night on the border of Asia, Liverpool donned their traditional colours. It was nothing incredible, but its simplicity and style meant it was never going to be capable of overshadowing the moment. With a red base – unsurprisingly – and white trims on the sides, no one complained. The story was only bettered a year later, as Liverpool continued to wear the shirt and won the FA Cup. Drawing 3-3 again with West Ham, Liverpool had Steven Gerrard to thank for scoring a stunning equaliser in stoppage time before winning on penalties. One for the history books.

9 2000-2002 - Reebok

A handful of years prior, Liverpool had Reebok to thank for their home designs. In a similar situation to their 2004-2006 kit, this jersey is also remembered fondly for the moments which took place in it. Liverpool completed the treble in 2001; maybe not the traditional one, but winning the FA Cup, League Cup and UEFA Cup was impressive nonetheless.

With a central badge and an early 2000s collar which would immediately shut down now, Liverpool's home shirt was different – but different for the better. As Michael Owen, Gary McAllister and Robbie Fowler all provided iconic moments, fans only started to fall in love with the shirt quickly.

8 2008-2010 - Adidas

Liverpool and Adidas were like partners in crime during the 1990s, but it was a different story in the late 2000s. So, when Adidas produced this stunning kit, it brought back nostalgic memories of why the fanbase adored the German manufacturer so much. Worn for two years, Benitez's side came close to winning the Premier League in it.

In 2009, they had Gerrard and Fernando Torres – considered to be one of the greatest duos in the competition's history by some – to thank, as the duo excelled alongside one another. They tormented defences, but the Reds still finished four points behind champions Manchester United. The shirt itself was simple yet effective, with the central Adidas badge and classic white stripes down the sleeves standing out.

7 2018-2019 - New Balance

The season when Liverpool returned to the top step of the European podium again. After suffering heartbreak in the 2018 Champions League final against Real Madrid, Liverpool beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in Madrid, winning the competition for a sixth time.

For that reason alone, this shirt features on this list. Yet, combined with their iconic 4-0 comeback win against Barcelona, the shirt produced countless memories fans will live with. With the return of a collar and a classy red, Liverpool looked stylish as they competed with the world's best teams. The only downside is that they finished one point behind champions Manchester City. So close.

6 1992-1993 - Adidas

A retro classic. If you want to buy an old Liverpool shirt nowadays, there are countless remakes to choose from. A handful of them focus on the 1992-93 home kit, which is still adored by fans now. The Reds had a season to forget as the Premier League kicked into life, finishing sixth and not challenging for any trophies.

However, the shirt acted like a beacon of light. The classic red was simply stunning, whilst Adidas provided a unique twist to their traditional stripes. Covering half of the shorts and the top right shoulder, it was a bold yet genius design. It symbolised how '90s fashion was – and likely always will be – better than the modern-day.

5 1987-1988 - Adidas

Countless Liverpool fans consider their 1987-88 team to be their best ever. They didn't quite make our list of the greatest teams of all time, mainly because they – alongside the rest of England – were banned from playing in Europe, but there's a strong argument that they should have featured.

As they won the title and finished as FA Cup runners-up, Liverpool had a stunning kit to perfectly match their glory. The Crown Paints brand became synonymous with the Reds during the '80s, whilst the Adidas stripes – which could not have been more simple – were perfect. As John Barnes, John Aldridge and Peter Beardsley, three of the best players in Liverpool's history, romped to the title, this kit automatically became iconic.

4 1995-1996 - Adidas

Liverpool went into the 1995-96 season full of hope. The season before, they finished fourth and were the favourites for the title after Man United and Blackburn both looked weaker. As expectations rose, they danced away in their beautiful home shirt. With the classic white stripes down the sleeves, it was simplistic yet smart. Coupled with the 'Carlsberg' sponsorship, it gave a retro vibe during Liverpool's best season in the 90s.

And who could forget Stan Collymore's winner whilst wearing the shirt during their 4-3 win against Newcastle – one of the greatest Premier League matches of all time. Wearing the iconic home shirt, the Englishman rifled a stunning strike in the final minute, denting Newcastle's title hopes massively.

3 1989-1991 - Adidas

As the First Division era ended, Liverpool waltzed in style. Switching from the iconic Crown Paints brand was never going to be easy, but – thankfully – 'Candy' is remembered just as fondly. Sponsors add to their kit, with over-the-top and bold designs taking away from the beauty of the kit.

Worn during the 1989-90 season, the last time Liverpool won the title before 2020, it had 'flashes' of white across the design to make it slightly different to every other home design. Combined with the traditional hallmarks of an Adidas jersey, no one complained, as Ian Rush – one of their best-ever strikers – excelled.

2 1993-1995 - Adidas

Liverpool's '90s era was nothing like they wished for. Their greatest rivals, Man United, were dominating the sport, and they hardly ever featured in the title race. However, despite the disappointment, they still had several stunning kits, including their 1993-95 jersey.

Bold, bright and unique, this jersey would never work in the modern-day. Some even suggested it was not traditional enough, as the Adidas stripes were switched from the sleeves to the sides of the shirt. It was impossible to ignore, whilst the Adidas logo and club crest were placed in the middle – a feature increasingly uncommon nowadays.

They did manage to win the 1995 League Cup in this shirt, in the same campaign where fans witnessed the debut of 'God', also known as Robbie Fowler. He scored 31 goals during the 1994-95 season, defying logic and expectation effortlessly.

1 1983-1985 - Umbro

Finally, Liverpool's 1983-1985 home kit has been ranked as the greatest in the club's history. Imagine the shirt in the photo above but full of colour and brightness. Featuring a classic red base, yellow pinstripes – a feature no one ever complains about – and white trims, it was perfect to every small detail.

It was worn by the club as they won the 1984 European Cup when they conquered Rome – and Roma – on the same famous night. Alan Kennedy, one of Liverpool's greatest defenders, scored the winning penalty in the shootout, as their memorable home shirt immediately became iconic with one kick. In the same season, they won the First Division and League Cup, completing a minor treble. To this day, it is the most popular 'retro' strip of them all.