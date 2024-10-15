Key Takeaways Liverpool have had a fine selection of players to wear the number ten shirt over the years.

Liverpool have been blessed with a plethora of legendary players over the years. They have been adored by fans on Merseyside, so, even if you went 'outside the Shankly Gates', you could hear 'a Kopite calling', always in admiration of the players in the club's famous red jersey.

As part of this, some of their greatest players have worn the number ten shirt. It's one of the most iconic numbers in the sport, which means it holds pride for even the best players in the world. Liverpool have treated the shirt finely over the years, which has led to 'dreams and songs to sing' about their stars around 'the fields of Anfield Road'.

Due to this, we have outlined the nine best players in Liverpool's history to wear their famous number ten shirt. It's important to remember that footballers did not have 'set numbers' until later on in the 1990s, so there was potential for more than one player to wear the same number during a season.

Ranking Factors

Longevity - The number of club appearances and their consistency.

- The number of club appearances and their consistency. Output - Key attacking metrics such as goals and assists.

- Key attacking metrics such as goals and assists. 'Eye test' - Whether they were capable of causing defenders nightmares.

Rank Player Time at Club Spell as Number 10 1. Billy Liddell 1938-1961 1952-1954, 1959-1960 2. John Barnes 1987-1997 1987-1997 3. Ronnie Whelan 1979-1994 1982-1984 4. Michael Owen 1996-2004 1997-2004 5. Sadio Mane 2016-2022 2018-2022 6. Philippe Coutinho 2013-2018 2013-2018 7. Sammy Lee 1976-1986 1979-1980, 1984-1985 8. Ray Kennedy 1974-1982 1974-1976 9. Jimmy Case 1973-1981 1976-1977, 1980-1981

9 Jimmy Case

Years in No.10 shirt: 1976-1977, 1980-1981

Jimmy Case was never the 'poster boy' for Liverpool during one of the club's greatest eras, but there is no doubt he was a fantastic footballer. Never consistently their number ten, Case was electric on the right wing with his pace, energy and flair. Some even thought he was a cheat code.

Remarkably, despite having an impressive goal-contribution record, Case is also one of the greatest English players to never play for his country. This is despite achieving footballing immortality among the rest of the squad, winning four league titles, three European Cups, four Charity Shields and one UEFA Cup. In 1978, he won the Bravo Award, naming him the best player in Europe that season.

Jimmy Case Liverpool Stats Matches 268 Goals 46 Assists 42 Trophies First Division (x4), League Cup, European Cup (x3), UEFA Cup

8 Ray Kennedy

Years in No.10 shirt: 1974-1976

Ray Kennedy's importance to Liverpool's success can't ever be understated. As a versatile attacker who could play up front or out wide, he made significant contributions to the Reds during an era which will never be forgotten. In total, he picked up more than 120 goal contributions in 389 matches.

Under Bob Paisley, he transitioned from an exciting and pacey attacker to a star left midfielder. His strength, accuracy in passing, and knack for scoring made him an invaluable asset to the team, which helped them win the First Division five times and three European Cups.

Ray Kennedy Liverpool Stats Matches 389 Goals 71 Assists 58 Trophies First Division (x5), League Cup, European Cup (x3), UEFA Cup

7 Sammy Lee

Years in No.10 shirt: 1979-1980, 1984-1985

Overlapping in the same era as Ray Kennedy, Sammy Lee was a vital cog in the system for their winning machine. The right midfielder, who could also play centrally, always had a significant presence on the pitch despite his small frame. His energetic performances and never-say-die attitude made him a fan favourite at Anfield.

Throughout his spell at Anfield, Lee won four First Division titles, four League Cups and two European Cups. "With the character and attitude he shows, they'd make him Mayor of Liverpool if he was a few inches taller," the club's legendary manager, Paisley, said about Lee, showing his importance.

Sammy Lee Liverpool Stats Matches 289 Goals 19 Assists 45 Trophies First Division (x4), League Cup (x4), European Cup (x2)

6 Philippe Coutinho

Years in No.10 shirt: 2013-2018

Close

From a trip down Memory Lane to the present, Brazilian magician Philippe Coutinho often defied logic. He treated the football pitch like his canvas, and he was the paintbrush. Gliding around, he could pick defenders with ease while also causing chaos with his elegant runs.

He could comfortably be described as the perfect playmaker, with Coutinho acting as a beacon of light as Liverpool transitioned from title challengers under Brendan Rodgers to their world-class best under Jurgen Klopp. He picked up 97 goal contributions in 201 matches, remarkably winning nothing, before moving to Barcelona in January 2018 for a staggering £105m.

Philippe Coutinho Premier League Stats Matches 193 Goals 47 Assists 38 Big Chances Created 57 Crosses 476

5 Sadio Mane

Years in No.10 shirt: 2018-2022

From Coutinho's elegance to Sadio Mane's consistency. Forming one-third of one of the greatest attacking trios of all time, Mane was a fan favourite for Liverpool as soon as he joined in 2016. By the time he became their number 10 in 2018 – replacing Coutinho – he was one of the best wingers in the world.

Mane was a player made for the big occasion. He scored in the 2018 Champions League – even if they lost – and he then won a penalty the following year as they beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0. Alongside this, he tasted success in every competition possible, most notably in the Premier League. Mane picked up 25 goal contributions during the 2019/20 season, as Klopp's side won the Premier League for the first time.

Sadio Mane Premier League Stats Matches 263 Goals 111 Assists 38 Big Chances Created 63 Crosses 386 Overall Trophies Won Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, Champions League, Club World Cup

4 Michael Owen

Years in No.10 shirt: 1997-2004

Close

Michael Owen is the last Englishman to win the Ballon d'Or, so he deserves a mention for that alone. However, beneath the surface, Owen was one of Liverpool's dream players in the final third. The future Man United star burst onto the scene as a 17-year-old, scoring on his debut.

That only foreshadowed his impact at Anfield, with Owen scoring 158 goals in 297 matches. The now-44-year-old is considered one of the greatest Premier League players of all time, as his goals were vital during the treble-winning season of 2000/01, including scoring a brace in the FA Cup final against Arsenal to secure victory.

Michael Owen Liverpool Stats Matches 297 Goals 158 Assists 49 Trophies FA Cup, League Cup (x2), UEFA Cup

Related 11 Greatest Poachers in Football History [Ranked] Goals are the most precious commodity in football and these are the most lethal goal poachers in history.

3 Ronnie Whelan

Years in No.10 shirt: 1982-1984