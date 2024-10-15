Key Takeaways
- Liverpool have had a fine selection of players to wear the number ten shirt over the years.
- John Barnes dazzled as a winger and dribbling maestro, helping Liverpool win the First Division.
- Philippe Coutinho and Sadio Mane have both excelled more recently, despite both leaving for other major clubs.
Liverpool have been blessed with a plethora of legendary players over the years. They have been adored by fans on Merseyside, so, even if you went 'outside the Shankly Gates', you could hear 'a Kopite calling', always in admiration of the players in the club's famous red jersey.
As part of this, some of their greatest players have worn the number ten shirt. It's one of the most iconic numbers in the sport, which means it holds pride for even the best players in the world. Liverpool have treated the shirt finely over the years, which has led to 'dreams and songs to sing' about their stars around 'the fields of Anfield Road'.
Due to this, we have outlined the nine best players in Liverpool's history to wear their famous number ten shirt. It's important to remember that footballers did not have 'set numbers' until later on in the 1990s, so there was potential for more than one player to wear the same number during a season.
Ranking Factors
- Longevity - The number of club appearances and their consistency.
- Output - Key attacking metrics such as goals and assists.
- 'Eye test' - Whether they were capable of causing defenders nightmares.
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Time at Club
|
Spell as Number 10
|
1.
|
Billy Liddell
|
1938-1961
|
1952-1954, 1959-1960
|
2.
|
John Barnes
|
1987-1997
|
1987-1997
|
3.
|
Ronnie Whelan
|
1979-1994
|
1982-1984
|
4.
|
Michael Owen
|
1996-2004
|
1997-2004
|
5.
|
Sadio Mane
|
2016-2022
|
2018-2022
|
6.
|
Philippe Coutinho
|
2013-2018
|
2013-2018
|
7.
|
Sammy Lee
|
1976-1986
|
1979-1980, 1984-1985
|
8.
|
Ray Kennedy
|
1974-1982
|
1974-1976
|
9.
|
Jimmy Case
|
1973-1981
|
1976-1977, 1980-1981
9 Jimmy Case
Years in No.10 shirt: 1976-1977, 1980-1981
Jimmy Case was never the 'poster boy' for Liverpool during one of the club's greatest eras, but there is no doubt he was a fantastic footballer. Never consistently their number ten, Case was electric on the right wing with his pace, energy and flair. Some even thought he was a cheat code.
Remarkably, despite having an impressive goal-contribution record, Case is also one of the greatest English players to never play for his country. This is despite achieving footballing immortality among the rest of the squad, winning four league titles, three European Cups, four Charity Shields and one UEFA Cup. In 1978, he won the Bravo Award, naming him the best player in Europe that season.
|
Jimmy Case Liverpool Stats
|
Matches
|
268
|
Goals
|
46
|
Assists
|
42
|
Trophies
|
First Division (x4), League Cup, European Cup (x3), UEFA Cup
8 Ray Kennedy
Years in No.10 shirt: 1974-1976
Ray Kennedy's importance to Liverpool's success can't ever be understated. As a versatile attacker who could play up front or out wide, he made significant contributions to the Reds during an era which will never be forgotten. In total, he picked up more than 120 goal contributions in 389 matches.
Under Bob Paisley, he transitioned from an exciting and pacey attacker to a star left midfielder. His strength, accuracy in passing, and knack for scoring made him an invaluable asset to the team, which helped them win the First Division five times and three European Cups.
|
Ray Kennedy Liverpool Stats
|
Matches
|
389
|
Goals
|
71
|
Assists
|
58
|
Trophies
|
First Division (x5), League Cup, European Cup (x3), UEFA Cup
7 Sammy Lee
Years in No.10 shirt: 1979-1980, 1984-1985
Overlapping in the same era as Ray Kennedy, Sammy Lee was a vital cog in the system for their winning machine. The right midfielder, who could also play centrally, always had a significant presence on the pitch despite his small frame. His energetic performances and never-say-die attitude made him a fan favourite at Anfield.
Throughout his spell at Anfield, Lee won four First Division titles, four League Cups and two European Cups. "With the character and attitude he shows, they'd make him Mayor of Liverpool if he was a few inches taller," the club's legendary manager, Paisley, said about Lee, showing his importance.
|
Sammy Lee Liverpool Stats
|
Matches
|
289
|
Goals
|
19
|
Assists
|
45
|
Trophies
|
First Division (x4), League Cup (x4), European Cup (x2)
6 Philippe Coutinho
Years in No.10 shirt: 2013-2018
From a trip down Memory Lane to the present, Brazilian magician Philippe Coutinho often defied logic. He treated the football pitch like his canvas, and he was the paintbrush. Gliding around, he could pick defenders with ease while also causing chaos with his elegant runs.
He could comfortably be described as the perfect playmaker, with Coutinho acting as a beacon of light as Liverpool transitioned from title challengers under Brendan Rodgers to their world-class best under Jurgen Klopp. He picked up 97 goal contributions in 201 matches, remarkably winning nothing, before moving to Barcelona in January 2018 for a staggering £105m.
|
Philippe Coutinho Premier League Stats
|
Matches
|
193
|
Goals
|
47
|
Assists
|
38
|
Big Chances Created
|
57
|
Crosses
|
476
9 Most Expensive Transfers in Football History
The record for the most expensive player of all time has stood since 2017.
5 Sadio Mane
Years in No.10 shirt: 2018-2022
From Coutinho's elegance to Sadio Mane's consistency. Forming one-third of one of the greatest attacking trios of all time, Mane was a fan favourite for Liverpool as soon as he joined in 2016. By the time he became their number 10 in 2018 – replacing Coutinho – he was one of the best wingers in the world.
Mane was a player made for the big occasion. He scored in the 2018 Champions League – even if they lost – and he then won a penalty the following year as they beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0. Alongside this, he tasted success in every competition possible, most notably in the Premier League. Mane picked up 25 goal contributions during the 2019/20 season, as Klopp's side won the Premier League for the first time.
|
Sadio Mane Premier League Stats
|
Matches
|
263
|
Goals
|
111
|
Assists
|
38
|
Big Chances Created
|
63
|
Crosses
|
386
|
Overall Trophies Won
|
Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, Champions League, Club World Cup
Ranking the 9 Quickest Hat-Tricks in Premier League History
Scoring a hat-trick is already impressive, but scoring one in just a handful of minutes is record-breaking.
4 Michael Owen
Years in No.10 shirt: 1997-2004
Michael Owen is the last Englishman to win the Ballon d'Or, so he deserves a mention for that alone. However, beneath the surface, Owen was one of Liverpool's dream players in the final third. The future Man United star burst onto the scene as a 17-year-old, scoring on his debut.
That only foreshadowed his impact at Anfield, with Owen scoring 158 goals in 297 matches. The now-44-year-old is considered one of the greatest Premier League players of all time, as his goals were vital during the treble-winning season of 2000/01, including scoring a brace in the FA Cup final against Arsenal to secure victory.
|
Michael Owen Liverpool Stats
|
Matches
|
297
|
Goals
|
158
|
Assists
|
49
|
Trophies
|
FA Cup, League Cup (x2), UEFA Cup
11 Greatest Poachers in Football History [Ranked]
Goals are the most precious commodity in football and these are the most lethal goal poachers in history.