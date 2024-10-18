Key Takeaways Liverpool have had the pleasure of having several legendary number nines over the years.

Ian Rush is considered Liverpool's greatest number nine with a record 346 goals.

Billy Liddell, Robbie Fowler, and Fernando Torres, despite mixed fortunes, all feature as well.

Specific shirt numbers hold pride around the world. One of the most important numbers is nine, which is typically worn by strikers to show that they are the club's main attacker. Liverpool have been blessed with world-class number nines over the years, some of whom could be considered on a list of the best forwards of all time.

Darwin Nunez, the current number nine at Anfield, is not shining, but the story never used to be like that. From the 1980s to the 2010s, Liverpool have had dependable stars in the famous shirt, always acting as a beacon of light during the good times and the bad.

There's every possibility that Nunez will improve and finally match his price tag, but – at the moment – he is not included on this list of the nine best players in Liverpool's history to wear their famous number nine shirt. It's important to remember that footballers did not have 'set numbers' until later on in the 1990s, so there was potential for more than one player to wear the same number during a season.

Ranking Factors

Longevity - The number of club appearances and their consistency.

- The number of club appearances and their consistency. Output - Key attacking metrics such as goals and assists.

- Key attacking metrics such as goals and assists. 'Eye test' - Whether they were capable of causing defenders nightmares.

Best Liverpool No. 9s Ever Rank Player Time at Club Spell as Number 9 1. Ian Rush 1980-1986, 1988-1996 1980-1986, 1988-1996 2. Billy Liddell 1938-1961 1952-1961 3. Robbie Fowler 1993-2001, 2006-2007 1995-2002, 2006-2007 4. Fernando Torres 2007-2011 2007-2011 5. Roberto Firmino 2015-2023 2016-2023 6. Ian St. John 1961-1971 1961-1968 7. Steve Heighway 1970-1981 1970-1981 8. Roger Hunt 1958-1969 1959-1960 9. Jimmy Case 1973-1981 1974-1979

9 Jimmy Case

Spell as Liverpool No. 9: 1974-1979

To begin, on a list full of superstars, Jimmy Case might not be very well known. This isn't helped by the fact that he is one of the greatest English players to never play for his country, either, but Case excelled for Liverpool during the 1970s and early 1980s.

The winger, who was inconsistently their number nine, was electric on the right flank with his pace, energy and flair. Acting like a cheat code, he won the 1978 Bravo Award, naming him the best young player in Europe that season. This came during a spell where he achieved footballing history, winning four league titles, three European Cups, four Charity Shields and one UEFA Cup.

Jimmy Case's Liverpool Stats Matches 268 Goals 46 Assists 42 Major trophies 9

8 Roger Hunt

Spell as Liverpool No. 9: 1959-1960

If this list was based on footballing talent and their legacy, Roger Hunt would sit at the very top, however, he only had a brief spell in the number nine shirt at the start of his career. He made his debut in 1959 with the number – and he went on to become a Liverpool legend.

By the time he left in 1969, he had scored 285 goals in 492 matches, all of which were instrumental in changing the longstanding fortunes of Liverpool, helping the club grow into a position where future managers, Bill Shankly and Bob Paisley, could make the club dominate the continent. He finished as the club's all-time top goalscorer, although he has since been toppled by Ian Rush.

Roger Hunt's Liverpool stats Appearances 492 Goals 285 Assists 33 Major trophies 4

7 Steve Heighway

Spell as Liverpool No. 9: 1970-1981

"Stevie Heighway on the wing, we had dreams and songs to sing of the glory round the Fields of Anfield Road," Liverpool's most famous chant goes. Being named heavily in an iconic chant speaks volumes about how impressive Heighway was, with the Irish winger excelling during their golden era.

He scored 76 goals in 470 matches, which isn't the greatest record in the world, but that was not his main job. Heighway's ability to burst into the final third and cut in from the flanks was exemplary, whilst he led the line in the 1977 European Cup final as the Reds overcame formidable German outfit Borussia Mönchengladbach 3-1. Winning 13 major trophies, the winger will never be forgotten.

Steve Heighway's Liverpool stats Appearances 470 Goals 76 Assists 67 Major trophies 13

6 Ian St. John

Spell as Liverpool No. 9: 1961-1968

Featuring in the same decade as World Cup winner Hunt, Ian St. John cemented his place in Liverpool history with his consistency and natural talent in the final third. The Scottish forward even created one of the club's greatest-ever forward partnerships with Hunt.

Scoring 118 goals in 420 matches for Liverpool, St. John always shone in the box, despite his small frame. At just five feet, seven inches, he packed a punch, helping the Reds win two First Division titles and an FA Cup. He did the legendary number nine shirt proud on Anfield's hallowed turf.

St. John's Liverpool stats Appearances 420 Goals 118 Assists 59 Major trophies 3

5 Roberto Firmino

Spell as Liverpool No. 9: 2016-2023

Close

Forming one-third of one of the greatest attacking trios of all time alongside Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino was never a conventional striker. He dropped deep, regularly played as a false nine and always looked to link the midfield to the attack.

In total, he scored 111 goals for Liverpool, most of which came under legendary manager Jurgen Klopp. The Brazilian was the delicate magician who strung together silky counterattacks and attractive pacey play for the German, eventually winning every trophy possible. "Give him the ball and he'll score every time, si señor, pass the ball to Bobby and he'll score," the Kop sang, epitomising his work-rate and talent.

Firmino's Premier League Stats Matches 256 Goals 82 Assists 50 Big chances missed 70 Major trophies 6

2:58 Related James Milner's 'Perfect 11' of Former Teammates Milner has played with so many great players during his time at Man City, Liverpool and England. He named his 'perfect XI' and it's incredible.

4 Fernando Torres

Spell as Liverpool No. 9: 2007-2011