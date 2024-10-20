Key Takeaways Luis Suárez had a sensational spell at Liverpool, scoring 82 goals in 133 games, making him one of the best South Americans in the club's history.

Roberto Firmino left Liverpool as one of the most adored players, embodying Klopp's style with flair, skill, and hard work.

Alisson Becker's world-class abilities have made him one of the best goalkeepers in world football, playing a vital role in Liverpool's trophies.

Since its formation in 1992, the Premier League has swiftly established itself as one of the best divisions in the world, and it has always attracted players from all corners of the globe. Over the years, there has been a plethora of South American talent trying to ply their trade in England’s top flight, with Liverpool being just one club that has witnessed some immense contributions from this continent.

Anfield has been home to an influx of South American players over the years, with these individuals bringing flair and unpredictability that sets the league alight – traits that are hard to find anywhere else in the world. As the most successful club in English football, the Reds have had their fair share of elite players from this continent – particularly in the final third.

We have looked at the greatest South Americans to play in the Premier League before, with five Liverpool players making the list. Now, it’s time to look at who is the best in the club’s history, with many players on this list winning almost everything available, and some even going down as club legends.

Rank South American Liverpool Player 1. Luis Suárez 2. Roberto Firmino 3. Philippe Coutinho 4. Alisson Becker 5. Fabinho 6. Lucas Leiva 7. Javier Mascherano 8. Alexis Mac Allister 9. Luis Diaz

9 Luis Diaz

Scraping onto this list ahead of 'cult hero' Maxi Rodríguez, Luis Diaz is one of only three current Liverpool players to feature. Despite only joining the club in January 2022, 'Lucho' has taken no time to leave his mark on the Premier League, with his lightning-quick speed, mazy runs and, particularly this season, his sharp eye for goal, leaving fans in awe.

Diaz is the first-ever Colombian to play for the Reds and at 27 years old, he is entering the prime of his career - a scary thought given his electric start to the 2024/25 campaign. With two League Cups, an FA Cup and a Community Shield to his name already, Diaz's time at Liverpool could be a fruitful one.

8 Alexis Mac Allister

Another current player and one that has not been around long, Mac Allister's impact on the team has been instant, with the World Cup winner a pivotal player under Jürgen Klopp, and now Arne Slot. The Argentine is capable of playing anywhere within the midfield three and is a joy to watch due to his calmness and technical abilities - and he also has a 'wonder goal' in his repertoire.

Arriving from Brighton for just £35million, he appears to be another player bought by Klopp for an absolute bargain, with Mac Allister's name being one of the first on the team sheet. He may have won everything at international level, but he still only has a League Cup to his name in England, so the 25-year-old will be hoping to provide some winning mentality in Liverpool's first campaign under new stewardship at Anfield and add to his already impressive trophy cabinet.

7 Javier Mascherano

Rewinding the clock, Mascherano originally joined Liverpool in 2007 on loan from West Ham - the same season the Hammers signed Carlos Tevez - in a move made permanent the following year due to his more than impressive performances. Forming a sensational midfield trio alongside Steven Gerrard and Xabi Alonso - with Mascherano playing the role of enforcer - the Argentine helped Liverpool to a second-place finish in the 2008/09 season, with his talents going far from unnoticed by some of Europe's biggest clubs.

In 2010, Mascherano forced a move to Barcelona after refusing to play for the Reds, a place where he went on to win everything available to him - including five La Liga titles and two UEFA Champions Leagues. It may not have been the best ending to his short but incredible Liverpool career, but his talent alone is enough to get him onto this list, particularly based on what he went on to achieve.

6 Lucas Leiva

Unlike Mascherano, Lucas' commitment to Liverpool is undoubted as the Brazilian played just under 350 times for the Reds across 10 years at the club. After a tricky start to life in England after playing as a box-to-box midfielder in his native country for Gremio, Lucas adjusted and settled into a holding midfielder role at Anfield and won the fans over, picking up Liverpool's Player of the Year award in the 2010/11 season.

Although he was never a player that set the world alight, he was the epitome of consistency, understood what it meant to play for Liverpool, and hardly ever put a foot wrong - although he knew his limits and stuck to tackling rather than shooting, something he learnt the hard way under Klopp after his hilarious reaction to one of his efforts on goal.

5 Fabinho

The third holding midfielder in a row - and the last to feature on the list - Fabinho's talent outshone the other two and he was the final piece in Klopp's winning jigsaw. Becoming one of the best in his position in the world, the Brazilian helped Liverpool win the Premier League, FA Cup, Champions League, League Cup, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup during his first four years in England.

Nicknamed 'The Dyson' by his manager due to his ability to hoover up any potential danger, Fabinho did the 'dirty work' and was the key cog in the winning machine. He was almost impossible to get past in his prime years and, despite a sudden downturn in form towards the end of his Reds career that saw him swiftly shipped off to Saudi Arabia, he goes down as one of the best South Americans to pull on the shirt.

4 Alisson Becker

Signing for £67million from AS Roma in 2018 - a world-record fee for a goalkeeper at the time - Alisson never let the price tag hinder his talent, and he has proven to be worth every penny. Efficient on the ball, positionally astute and a world-class shot-stopper, Alisson has it all and is the perfect 'modern goalkeeper', with the Brazilian quickly establishing himself as not only one of Liverpool's greatest but one of the best in world football.

Signed with the money that Liverpool received for the next player on this list, Alisson has helped transform the Reds and played a vital role in their Champions League and Premier League triumphs, with there still being plenty of time at 32 to add to his trophy cabinet and his legacy at Anfield.

3 Philippe Coutinho

Proving to be one of the most astute pieces of business in the clubs' history, Coutinho was signed from Inter Milan for £8.5million in 2013 and sold for £142million to Barcelona in 2018 - a price tag that highlights just how good he was. The tricky Brazilian developed into one of the world's best midfielders during his five-year stint at Anfield, with his blend of skill, dribbling and shooting ability being second to none.

Although his exit was heartbreaking for Liverpool fans at the time, the fee - and what they achieved after spending it - was unimaginable, although he will always be remembered fondly for some of his staggering contributions. However, Coutinho may regret his move to the Spanish giants after it never really worked out, with Klopp's advice: "Stay here and they will end up building a statue in your honour, or go somewhere else - to Barcelona, to Bayern Munich, to Real Madrid - and you will be just another player." turning out to be true.

2 Roberto Firmino

Firmino arrived at Liverpool in 2015 from Hoffenheim largely unknown, but he left in 2023 as one of the most adored players of recent times. The striker - or 'false nine' as many made him out to be - became the perfect embodiment of Klopp’s style of football and had a quintessential mix of flair, skill and hard work - traits that very few others - if any - in the world possessed.

While Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané often stole the spotlight with their incredible goal record, Firmino has played a key role in Liverpool's recent success and glued it all together, with the 33-year-old departing as the highest-scoring Brazilian in Premier League history with 82 goals.

1 Luis Suárez

Although a fairly brief spell in the Premier League - three-and-a-half seasons to be exact - Suarez's stint was nothing short of sensational, with the Uruguayan comfortably taking the top spot on this list. The striker scored 82 goals and assisted a further 34 during 133 games for the Reds, with club legend Steven Gerrard labelling him as "the best he has ever played with."

With insane dribbling ability, magic passes and a faultless shooting technique, Suarez had it all. Some say he was a genius, some say a madman, others say club legend, but if one thing is for certain, Suarez is not only the best South American to have played for Liverpool, but he is one of the best in the history of the sport.