Key Takeaways It was expected that there would be a period of transition from Klopp to Slot.

The former Feyenoord boss has had a wonderful start to life at Anfield, and there could be more joy to come.

Jurgen Klopp and Bob Paisley also had strong starts to life in the Anfield dugout, but not close to Slot's record.

Liverpool are one of the biggest clubs in the world. That brings pressure that can make even the best managers in the world struggle. When becoming manager of any club, the most important thing is to get a quick start, showing your talents and skills to fans who want to support you every week.

Arne Slot has done exactly that with Liverpool, guiding the club to the top of the Premier League as of the 21st October and picking up two wins from two in the Champions League. Arriving from Feyenoord, no one expected a seamless transition from Jurgen Klopp to the Dutchman, but he has defied expectations – and he has now had the greatest start to life as Liverpool manager ever.

Due to this, we have decided to rank the nine best starts to becoming manager of The Reds. With the stats taken from their first 11 games in charge, Slot sits top, whilst the likes of Klopp, Bob Paisley and Bill Shankly all feature. Starts do not define an era, but they help win over a fanbase.

Best Starts as Liverpool Manager Ranking Manager Wins Draws Losses 1. Arne Slot 10 0 1 2. John McKenna 9 0 2 3. Bob Paisley 8 0 3 4. Jurgen Klopp 7 3 1 5. Kenny Dalglish 7 3 1 6. Graeme Souness 7 1 3 7. Roy Hodgson 6 2 3 8. Bill Shankly 6 2 3 9. Joe Fagan 6 2 3 Stats taken after 11 matches

Related Liverpool’s Arne Slot Names His Dream Champions League 11 Arne Slot selected four of his current Liverpool stars in his ultimate Champions League-winning XI.

9 Joe Fagan

Six wins, two draws, three losses

Joe Fagan's first season in charge of Liverpool took the world by storm. They completed the treble in 1984, winning the First Division, League Cup and European Cup. It came after Fagan guided The Reds to a strong – albeit not legendary – start to the campaign.

Despite losing their first match, via a 2-0 defeat to Manchester United in the Charity Shield, Liverpool then excelled in the First Division, beating the likes of Arsenal, Nottingham Forest and Norwich. Another defeat to Man United put a dampener on things, but they eventually had the last laugh by lifting the title. Fagan made himself a loved figure by Scousers.

Overall Liverpool Record Matches 131 Wins 71 Draws 36 Losses 24 Win Percentage 54.20%

8 Bill Shankly

Six wins, two draws, three losses

From one Liverpool legend to another. Bill Shankly is Liverpool's greatest manager of all time, but he did not have the best start compared to other coaches on this list. The Scotsman, who embodied his ideology and captured the hearts of Scousers and Liverpool fans around the world, arrived when they were in the second tier.

Defeats to Cardiff City, Bristol City and Sheffield United in his opening five games were cause for concern, but that was quickly forgotten by the time he departed the club 15 years later. It goes to show that starts to seasons do not define managers, or eras. Some argue Shankly eventually made Liverpool one of the greatest club sides of all time.

Overall Liverpool Record Matches 783 Wins 407 Draws 198 Losses 178 Win Percentage 51.98%

7 Roy Hodgson

Six wins, two draws, three losses

While Shankly is cemented in Anfield's history, the same can't be said for Roy Hodgson, who spent just six months at the club. Replacing Rafael Benitez was always going to be a challenge – and the future England manager quickly found out in the worst way possible.

Despite lasting for such a short period, Hodgson's start to the season wasn't disastrous. Being forced to qualify for the Europa League group stages meant they had several 'easier matches' they could win, whilst they also picked up a draw against Arsenal. However, it soon went south, with Hodgson leaving the club in January 2011.

Overall Liverpool Record Matches 31 Wins 13 Draws 9 Losses 9 Win Percentage 41.94%

6 Graeme Souness

Seven wins, one draw, three losses

Graeme Souness was thrown in at the deep end when he became Liverpool's manager. Arriving during the run-in to the 1990/91 season after Kenny Dalglish resigned for personal reasons, he knew he had to immediately shine at Anfield if they wanted to win the title.

Unfortunately for The Reds, they slipped up, losing two of their first five under Souness to Chelsea and Tottenham. However, in the following campaign, Liverpool showcased their talent and were confident they could challenge for the title once again. That never occurred, with the team eventually finishing in sixth, but Souness' first 11 matches brought hope to the Anfield faithful.

Overall Liverpool Record Matches 157 Wins 66 Draws 45 Losses 46 Win Percentage 42.04%

5 Kenny Dalglish

Seven wins, three draws, one loss

Kenny Dalglish had two spells as Liverpool's manager, both of which came after a career which now sees him considered one of the best players in the club's history. It was his first spell which was the most impressive, with Liverpool winning three league titles and two FA Cups under his leadership.

Arriving in the summer of 1985, Liverpool quickly adapted to life under Dalglish after he replaced Fagan. Their 1-0 win against Arsenal on the opening day of the season set the tone, and they followed that up with wins against rivals Everton and Newcastle in their opening 11. Liverpool eventually won the title by two points ahead of the Toffees, with Dalglish cemented in history.

Overall Liverpool Record During First Stint Matches 307 Wins 187 Draws 78 Losses 42 Win Percentage 60.91%

Related 10 Greatest Scottish Managers in Football History [Ranked] From King Kenny to Sir Alex Ferguson, here are the 10 greatest Scottish managers in football history

4 Jurgen Klopp

Seven wins, three draws, one loss

When Jurgen Klopp left Liverpool in May 2024, tears and emotions were flowing. Anyone who has ever watched The Reds play knew how impressive of a job he had done. The German turned a team struggling and low on confidence into one of the greatest English sides of all time.

When he first arrived, Liverpool were nowhere near expectations. His first starting line-up compared to his final squad epitomised the transition he had completed – and Klopp gave fans belief from the beginning, losing just one of his first 11. Away wins against Chelsea and Manchester City early on showed the future was certainly bright under the former Dortmund manager.

Overall Liverpool Record Matches 491 Wins 299 Draws 109 Losses 83 Win Percentage 60.90%

3 Bob Paisley

Eight wins, three losses

While other managers on this list had to transform their sides, Bob Paisley was blessed with a side full of talent from the get-go. Naturally, having to deal with the pressure of replacing Shankly was never going to be easy, but he shone and continued to the "Boot Room" justice.

In total, he won six First Division titles, but they missed out during his first season. Finishing two points behind champions Derby County, early defeats to Man City, Burnley and Sheffield United proved crucial. However, eight wins from his opening 11 was far from disastrous – and it foreshadowed their dominance over the next nine years.

Overall Liverpool Record Matches 535 Wins 308 Draws 131 Losses 96 Win Percentage 57.57%

2 John McKenna

Nine wins, two losses

Stretching back to the start of Liverpool's journey, John McKenna – named as the club's secretary instead of manager – guided the club to an impressive start in the depths of the Lancashire League. It was never his intention, either; he asked the Football Association (FA) if they could be admitted into the English Football League, but they said no.

Forced to secure their place via promotion, The Reds excelled. Their first game came in the form of an 8-0 win at Anfield against Higher Walton. They continued that form all season, losing just two of their first 11 – one of which was in the FA Cup. Eventually, they finished as champions and won a place in the EFL.

Overall Liverpool Record Matches 127 Wins 77 Draws 20 Losses 30 Win Percentage 60.63%

1 Arne Slot

10 wins, one loss

Close

Finally, Arne Slot has had the greatest start to life in the Anfield dugouts ever. When he was first appointed from Feyenoord, there was a sense of cautious optimism. No one expected him to make Liverpool click straight away, with a period of instability likely after Klopp left.

However, the Dutchman has defied logic. He guided them to impressive wins against Man United, AC Milan and Chelsea, with Mohamed Salah continuing his world-class form. Only Nottingham Forest have managed to claim victory so far, beating them with a shock 1-0 win, so hopes are high that it was simply an outlier and that Liverpool can challenge for Premier League glory.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Slot became the first Liverpool manager since Paisley in 1975 to win his first encounter against Man United.