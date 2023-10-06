Highlights Jürgen Klopp insists that a replay of the Tottenham vs Liverpool match should take place due to a VAR mistake, a sentiment that surprised some.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has insisted a replay of their Premier League contest with Tottenham Hotspur should be permitted and Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT, admits his sympathy towards the Reds boss but explains why he was ‘quite surprised’ by his comments.

The 2-1 loss to Spurs ended their impressive eight-game unbeaten streak since the new campaign got underway and so Klopp and his entourage are – understandably – enraged.

Liverpool news – VAR controversy

The main talking point in the football echo chamber over the last week has been focused on how Simon Hooper and the VAR lead Darren England managed to make such a game-changing mistake.

A hotly-contested encounter between Spurs and the Reds ended 2-1 in favour of the former as Joel Matip inadvertently turned in a Pedro Porro cross in the dying embers, though the Cameroon international was not ridiculed post-match.

Instead, much was made of the blunder made by those at Stockley Park as Luis Diaz’s goal earlier in the game, which was ruled out for offside, should’ve counted. The on-field decision made by the referee insisted that the Colombian was offside, while the VAR officials deemed the decision was ‘correct’ as they believed the referee had considered it perfectly legal.

News has emerged that a replay of the affair is not yet out of the question, thanks to a UEFA rules loophole, per The Independent. However, the report does suggest that a formal request from Klopp and his team needed to be submitted a mere 12 hours of the game’s full-time whistle.

This has not stopped the ex-Borussia Dortmund chief from publicly admitting desire for the game to be replayed, however. Ahead of his side’s Europa League meeting with Union Saint-Gilloise, he explained his reasoning behind his admission (via BBC Sport):

“Something like this never happened, so that is why I think a replay is the right thing to do.”

A Tottenham vs Liverpool replay is ‘far too problematic’ - Dharmesh Sheth

Sheth insisted that Klopp’s comments about a potential replay were quite surprising, though he does feel empathetic towards the German tactician. The Sky Sports reporter did sugges, however, that replaying the fixture would set a dangerous precedent for referees going forwards. He told GIVEMESPORT:

“We've seen when lines haven't been drawn and that's been a case of ‘Yeah, that's a big mistake’. This one is beyond anything we've seen because it was a complete breakdown in communication with one person saying ‘Oh, I thought it was a goal. I thought that's what we were agreeing to’ and then not being able to correct that mistake straightaway when they'd realised that it's been disallowed for offside. “So you can sympathise with Jurgen Klopp. The replay, I think this was talked about a lot, and I've got to say I was personally quite surprised that Jurgen Klopp actually said it in his news conference, that a replay was the only way to go. It just seems far too problematic.”

Many pundits and fans have shown their dismay towards Klopp for his comments regarding a replay, former Manchester United player Gary Neville included. The defender-turned-pundit did not hold back when addressing the damning comments made by the Liverpool boss on X (formerly Twitter).

“Can’t believe how Liverpool have grabbed defeat from victory in their handling of this! They were wronged by a shocking mistake. End of!”

Neville suggested that, despite Liverpool being on the wrong end of the extremely poor VAR gaffe, that a replay shouldn’t be granted - an opinion that Jamie Carragher has, surprisingly, agreed with.

Carragher, who played 737 games in a Liverpool shirt, has written a column for The Telegraph, suggesting that Klopp’s desire for a replay should not be granted, claiming that those associated with the Premier League giants will ‘have to take the hit’.

22-year-old midfielder identified as Liverpool target

According to Spanish reports, the Merseysiders are interested in the services of Atlanta attacking midfielder Thiago Almada, who has emerged as one of football’s brightest young assets.

The Argentine, 22, also has Liverpool arch-rivals Manchester United sniffing around his availability and with his current contract set to expire in the winter of 2025, his long list of potential suitors is only likely to grow as his potential endpoint with Atlanta edges closer.

Over the summer, Liverpool underwent a significant overhaul in the centre of the park as they welcomed the likes of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch to replace those heading out the Anfield exit doors and could continue to do so should they ramp up their pursuit of the coveted ace.

Liverpool midfielders - 2023/24 statistics Name Appearances Pass Completion Rate (%) Key Passes Dribbles Per Game Rating Alexis Mac Allister 7 88.4% 0.4 1 6.7 Dominik Szoboszlai 7 87.5% 1.9 1.1 7.15 Wataru Endo 1(4) 85.1% - - 6.09 Ryan Gravenberch 0(3) 69.2% - 0.3 6.03 All data per WhoScored

In 31 games this season, Almada, a three-cap Argentina U23 international, has registered 12 goals and 14 assists, further highlighting his potency in the final third. This will be an attractive prospect for the likes of Klopp and Erik ten Hag, though he could cost a pretty penny thanks to his tender age and ever-growing hype.