Liverpool fans will be hoping for transfers to come through the Anfield door in the not-so-distant future as Arne Slot looks set to get his first campaign as manager underway - and Ben Jacobs has weighed in with positive updates on Joshua Kimmich's future, exclusively telling GIVEMESPORT that there is a 'very realistic chance' that the German international departs Bayern Munich in the summer window.

The Reds have lost Thiago Alcantara and Joel Matip earlier this week after their contracts came to an end, meaning that the playing squad has got significantly weaker, something which Slot will look to remedy in his first season as manager. There are improvements needed across the board, but quality will be the key over quantity - and as such, Bayern star Kimmich could make the switch to Merseyside with his contract talks at the Allianz Arena falling through having come to a 'complete standstill'.

Joshua Kimmich Has Plenty of Suitors

Kimmich has been one of Bayern's most consistent stars

Jacobs exclusively stated to GIVEMESPORT on Tuesday evening that Liverpool and Juventus were in the race, alongside Manchester United and Barcelona - though the latter have financial considerations to contend with.

Joshua Kimmich's Bundesliga statistics - Bayern Munich squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 28 7th Assists 6 =5th Key Passes Per Game 2.6 2nd Tackles Per Game 1.6 =4th Match rating 7.13 =4th

With Joao Palhinha also looking set to move to Bayern Munich after Fabrizio Romano gave his move the 'here we go!' treatment on Wednesday, it could well see Kimmich depart and as a result, the fee Bayern have splashed out to Fulham could be completely recouped if they were to sell Kimmich despite the German being a huge part of their team.

Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg has claimed that Liverpool are one of the clubs that he wants to join this summer.

Jacobs: "Realistic Chance" Kimmich Departs Bayern

The midfielder could end a 10-year affiliation

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said that any contract talks were on standstill and as such, a bid of over £40million could see Kimmich leave. He said:

"There is a very realistic chance that he leaves Bayern Munich. They'll certainly consider offers for him, and remember, they can make a very healthy profit because they only paid RB Leipzig about €7million. "Any contract talks with Kimmich are at a complete standstill, and that means and exit is possible. Kimmich will now have to hold direct conversations with Vincent Kompany to understand his role and the future that the club see for him - but if a bid comes in for Kimmich in excess of €45million, then Bayern will give serious consideration to that."

Kimmich Would be Ideal Liverpool Midfield Signing

The versatile star wouldn't fit in at right-back

Kimmich is a natural right-back, but with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Conor Bradley in that role, it would be thought that Kimmich would struggle for game time there barring major injuries - and so it's likely that the German international will play in the No. 6 role to give the Reds that sturdiness ahead of the defence, should he sign.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kimmich has featured in 390 games for Bayern Munich

Having excelled in that role for Bayern alongside Leon Goretzka in the past, the former RB Leipzig star is well-adapted and having played at five different international tournaments for his nation alongside countless Champions League matches for the Bavarian club, he's more than experienced and would know exactly how to combat the Premier League despite moving at 29 years of age - which is why Jose Mourinho has praised his intelligence as 'phenomenal'.

With Alexis Mac Allister as the playmaker alongside him, with Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo as backup, it's a strong quintet for Slot to work with in his first season should the Bayern star make the move to Merseyside.

