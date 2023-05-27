Jurgen Klopp could not hide his amusement after learning a new English phrase during his latest press conference.

The Liverpool boss appeared in good spirits given his side’s recent form.

The Reds have shot up the Premier League table after winning seven matches in a row, a streak that came to an end at Anfield last weekend when they drew against Aston Villa.

They had attempted to make a late charge to qualify for the Champions League, but Manchester United’s midweek victory against Chelsea secured their place in the competition.

Newcastle, Arsenal and champions Manchester City make up the three other remaining spots.

Klopp's class reaction to learning new term

United’s win means that Liverpool will be competing in the Europa League next season.

Mohamed Salah was immensely disappointed not to qualify for the Champions League though, taking to Twitter to voice his frustrations.

And one journalist decided to ask whether the German coach considered it to be a shortcoming. Only in a way that caught Klopp off guard.

“There’s a perception that finishing fifth and being in the Europa League is almost like a booby prize,” the journalist said.

“A what?” Klopp asked, surprised by the turn of phrase which he had not heard before.

People around him then had to explain what a booby prize was. For those who are not familiar with the term, it’s a prize you wouldn’t want to win.

The whole incident brought a big smile to Klopp’s face, who clearly found the whole thing extremely funny.

“I needed to come fifth to learn that word,” he said while chuckling.

Video: Klopp surprised by new English phrase

It’s not just Klopp who was left amused by the whole incident. Fans online have been enjoying the clip as well.

Klopp wants to win Europa League

After coming to terms with the new word though, Klopp told reporters that he wanted his team to get their hands on the trophy next season.

“On the level we usually perform it is about Champions League because of the money, because of the opponents and all this,” he said, as per The Athletic.

“It is not that I follow in the last four years group stage games of the Europa League a lot because when you are in the Champions League you have a lot of other things to do, but I love European competitions. And for me, that’s no different.

“I know when you play there’s no difference. There will be difficult opponents, different countries probably and in the end a massive prize to win. Not that I say now we will do that, but we will try it, definitely.

“People may think in this moment ‘ah, it’s just the Europa League’ but I am 100 per cent sure that come the first whistle, Thursday night, whoever the opponent, Anfield will be rocking. That is all I need.”

The Liverpool coach will want his side to finish the season strongly by beating Southampton on Sunday.