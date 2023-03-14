Liverpool will be “kicking themselves” after the Anfield outfit lost 1-0 at relegation-threatened Bournemouth last weekend, journalist Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have endured an inconsistent season and are now scrambling to finish in the top four come the end of the campaign.

Liverpool news – Latest

Philip Billing’s first-half strike was enough to see off Liverpool in Saturday lunchtime’s clash at the Vitality Stadium after the Reds put in a severely underwhelming display in a fixture they would have been hoping to earn three points in.

The result leaves Klopp’s side two points behind fifth-placed Newcastle United and six points behind Tottenham Hotspur, who currently occupy the final Champions League qualification berth.

Liverpool’s afternoon was summed up by Mohamed Salah’s second-half penalty miss, which would have put the Reds level with over 20 minutes of the fixture remaining.

CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Egyptian’s form is suffering following a shuffle around in system brought about by arrivals of Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo this season.

But Jones believes Saturday’s result was “the perfect example” of how Liverpool’s campaign has gone so far.

What has Jones said about Liverpool?

When speaking about the Reds’ defeat at the Vitality Stadium, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “I think it's the perfect example of how inconsistent their season has been.

“This campaign has been a mad one all-round from top to bottom in the Premier League, but for Liverpool, this has epitomised everything they've been about.

“They’ve still got lots to play for, but I think they’ll be kicking themselves that they let this one get away.”

What next for Liverpool?

Liverpool’s immediate focus turns to their Champions League last-16 second-leg clash with Real Madrid at the Bernabeu on Wednesday evening, in which they will aim to turn around an unlikely 5-2 deficit from the first-leg three weeks ago.

The Reds then have an extended period out of action, with this weekend’s visit of Fulham having to be rescheduled due to the west London side’s participation in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

The Merseyside outfit then have another week off during the international break, allowing Klopp to refocus those not travelling with their national teams ahead of a huge clash at Manchester City at the beginning of next month.

Therefore, there’s no doubt that Liverpool fans will be entirely frustrated with their poor result at Bournemouth ahead of what is set to be a very tense conclusion to the Premier League campaign.