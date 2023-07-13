Jordan Henderson will become one of the world’s highest-paid footballers if he completes a shock move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq this summer.

According to various reports, including one from The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Henderson is leaning towards a move to the Saudi Arabian outfit.

The England international, 33, would quadruple his Liverpool salary if a deal is struck between the two clubs.

Anfield legend Steven Gerrard was recently appointed manager of Al-Ettifaq, who finished seventh in the Saudi Pro League last season.

The Dammam-based outfit currently lack a high-profile signing - unlike many of their domestic rivals - but Henderson is edging closer to becoming the first.

Henderson replaced Gerrard as Liverpool captain in 2015, four years after he joined the Merseyside outfit from Sunderland, and the two men have huge mutual respect for each other.

The midfielder exceeded all expectations after taking the captain’s armband and has enjoyed huge success in his role as skipper, lifting the Premier League and Champions League trophies, as well as the FA Cup, League Cup, UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Henderson has also been an important and influential member of the England team under Gareth Southgate.

Journalist Ben Jacobs reported earlier on Wednesday that Henderson was set to reject a move to Al-Ettifaq because he felt staying at Anfield would increase his chances of making the England squad for Euro 2024.

However, it seems the opportunity to earn an astronomical wage in Saudi Arabia has turned his head.

How much will Jordan Henderson earn at Al-Ettifaq?

Per various sources, including the Daily Mail, Henderson would earn an eye-watering £700,000 a week at Al-Ettifaq. Furthermore, it’s claimed that he would pay no tax in the Middle East.

A tweet from @AnythingLFC_ shows the stark difference between Henderson’s current Liverpool contract, and his offer from Al-Ettifaq.

At Liverpool, Henderson currently pockets £7,280,000 a year - which works out as £606,607 a month, £140,000 a week, or £19,945 a day.

Exceptionally good money that most people could only dream of earning, certainly. But it’s about average for a top Premier League footballer.

On the other hand, Henderson stands to earn an insane £36,400,000 a year in Saudi Arabia - which works out as £3,033,333 a month, £700,000 a week, or £99,726 a day.

Remember, Henderson also pays a lot of tax on his current Liverpool salary.

Where would Jordan Henderson rank among the world’s highest-paid players?

If the deal is completed, Henderson would immediately become one of the world’s highest-paid footballers.

On £700,000 a week, only Neymar (on a reported £950,000 a week), Lionel Messi (on a reported £1m a week), Kylian Mbappe (on a reported £1.6m a week) and Cristiano Ronaldo (reportedly on a staggering £3.4m a week) would be earning more money than the veteran midfielder.

A host of big-name players have followed Ronaldo to Saudi Arabia in recent weeks, including Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, Roberto Firmino, Kalidou Koulibaly and Ruben Neves.

But Henderson would become the first England international to leave the Premier League for the Saudi Pro League if he decides to reunite with Gerrard at Al-Ettifaq.