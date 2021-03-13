Highlights Brendan Rodgers called out Raheem Sterling when he was just 17 years old during Liverpool pre-season training in 2012.

The Northerin Irishman thought Sterling spoke out of turn and grilled him for it in front of the rest of the sqaud.

Former Liverpool defender Ryan McLaughlin spoke out about the incident and revealed why Rodgers did it.

It’s already been almost 10 years since Raheem Sterling completed his controversial move from Liverpool to Manchester City in the summer of 2015. Sterling left Anfield for the Etihad Stadium in order to win trophies, but his decision infuriated Liverpool’s supporters at the time.

Sterling wasn’t able to win a trophy during his three years as a senior professional with Liverpool. However, he came agonisingly close to sealing the Premier League title during the 2013-14 campaign alongside the likes of Luis Suarez, Steven Gerrard and Daniel Sturridge.

Brendan Rodgers was, of course, the manager that season. But the Northern Irish coach’s relationship with Sterling didn’t get off to the best of starts following his arrival from Swansea City in the summer of 2012.

Liverpool’s squad went on a pre-season tour of North America during Rodgers’ first weeks in charge of the Merseyside outfit. And a clip from the infamous “Being: Liverpool’ documentary showed Rodgers giving a 17-year-old Sterling a stern dressing down in front of his teammates.

Addressing the team’s youngsters, Rodgers said: “Now I need you to pay attention. Your attitude you need to improve, in your work. You need to improve your attitude…”

Rodgers then heard a comment from Sterling and pointed his finger in the teenager’s direction before saying: “You say ‘steady’ to me again when I say something to you, you’ll be on the first plane back.” Sterling protested his innocence but Rodgers was having none of it.

“You know what you said, I know what you said,” he responded. “You’ll be on the first plane back.” As the players were dismissed, Rodgers then added: “Sterling. You know what you said. You said ‘steady’.”

Why Brendan Rodgers Slammed Raheem Sterling

Ryan McLaughlin witnessed the altercation first-hand

Former Liverpool defender Ryan McLaughlin was part of Liverpool’s travelling squad that summer and shed more light on the incident. He told The Athletic, per The Liverpool Echo:

"He didn’t want any young players getting too big for their boots. He didn’t want us having fancy cars or designer washbags. He would always tell us: ‘Just because you’re training with Liverpool, it doesn’t mean you play for Liverpool’.

“Raheem was already a big name and everyone knew he was destined for great things. Brendan thought Raheem answered him back and didn’t want to be seen as a pushover. I don’t think he needed to do that to get our respect as he had it already."

McLaughlin added: “It maybe gave some people the wrong impression about Raheem because he’s such a nice fella, so down to earth. Raheem was adamant he had said ‘he stepped on my toe’ after feeling like he should have had a free-kick, but Brendan heard it as him saying ‘steady’.

“If you got the better of a senior player in those sessions they would look to put you in your place. Raheem used to get kicked a lot because he was so quick. It was only when training stopped that day that we realised there was an issue.”