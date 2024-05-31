Highlights Liverpool are aiming to reinforce their squad post-Klopp era, with Bryan Mbeumo linked.

Mbeumo was injured for large parts of the season but still scored nine goals, and he has been targeted by Liverpool and Newcastle as a summer signing.

Mbeumo, ready for new challenges, hopes to join Liverpool.

Liverpool are aiming to bolster their squad this summer in a bid to deal with the appointment of Arne Slot, by minimising the turnover from Jurgen Klopp's departure after the German's nine years at the helm. And that could see Bryan Mbeumo complete a move to Anfield - with reports suggesting that the Brentford star is on the radar of the Reds and Newcastle United.

Mbeumo has been a star for Brentford ever since he joined the club in 2019 from French outfit Troyes, scoring 15 goals in his first season in the second-tier before his eight strikes the following campaign were enough to see the west London outfit promoted to the Premier League for the first time in their history. He's been superb in the top-flight, too - 22 goals in 98 games have seen the Bees flourish on the big stage and retain their place after three seasons. But with Liverpool needing new recruits, his time in the capital could be coming to an end with reports suggesting that the Reds could make a move in the summer.

Bryan Mbeumo: Liverpool Transfer Latest

The winger has been linked with a move to Merseyside

The report from L'Equipe states that both Liverpool and Newcastle have Mbeumo in their sights ahead of what promises to be a hectic summer transfer window.

The wide forward has been injured for large parts of the season with an ankle injury, but having returned in March, he finished the campaign with nine goals and six assists in 25 games. For a side that was struggling at the bottom end of the Premier League for large parts of the campaign, that is a strong tally and it's seen the Reds take an interest in signing him.

Bryan Mbeumo's Premier League statistics - Brentford squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 9 2nd Assists 6 1st Shots Per Game 2.1 2nd Key Passes Per Game 1.3 =1st Dribbles Per Game 1 2nd Match rating 7.02 2nd Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 31/05/2024

Arne Slot could do with a backup star to replace Mohamed Salah in the long-run and act as back-up and with Mbeumo only being 24 years of age, he could be a sure-fire replacement for years to come once the Egyptian hero either departs or retires at Liverpool.

Both clubs have been looking at Mbeumo 'for some time', and with two years left on his contract, there is scope for a deal to be done. However, the Brentford star - labelled as 'unbeatable' - is aware that he could 'shake' the English market up in the summer with Liverpool and Newcastle both registering an interest.

The report further states that Mbeumo is 'ready' to join a club of Liverpool's stature - and he admitted as much in a recent interview. He said:

“I spent five seasons at Brentford, at a club that helped me grow and turn a corner. But yes, I want to play in the biggest competitions, for the best clubs. It’s still exciting to see some of the big teams interested in me. We’ll see. "I have qualities that I’m not yet fully exploiting. When it comes to the final touch too, I need to be even more killer and decisive."

Mbeumo Would Be an Excellent Addition at Liverpool

The Reds are in need of backup for Salah

Mbeumo has been a key part of Brentford's squad under Thomas Frank. With Ivan Toney as his focal point leading the line alongside the energetic Yoane Wissa on the left, Brentford have comfortably staved off relegation in each of their three seasons; even finishing ninth in the 2022/23 season with memorable wins over Tottenham, Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United and the double over eventual winners Manchester City.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bryan Mbeumo has only been outscored by Youan Wissa and Ivan Toney over the past two seasons.

The winger has been influential and it is no surprise to have seen Jurgen Klopp praise him after a 3-3 draw at the Gtech Community Stadium in 2021. Left-footed inverted forwards are a rare commodity in the top market, especially consistent ones, but Mbeumo brings that in abundance and Liverpool could profit off of his ambitions should they be successful in completing a move for his services.

Related Exclusive: Liverpool Long-Term Admirers of £183K-a-Week Star Liverpool have been long-term admirers of Federico Chiesa and he could leave Juventus in the summer with contract talks to be held

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.