Highlights Journalist Ben Jacobs has named Willian Pacho as one of the defenders Liverpool are considering this summer.

Sporting CP’s Goncalo Inacio is also an option this summer for the Reds.

Pacho suits the profile of defender Liverpool are searching for in the transfer window under new boss Arne Slot.

Eintracht Frankfurt defender Willian Pacho is among the names of interest to Liverpool this summer, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Reds have begun a new era under head coach Arne Slot following the departure of Jurgen Klopp at the end of the season. Widespread reports suggest they will be in the market for defensive reinforcement in the transfer window and a number of names have already emerged as potential targets, with David Ornstein confirming interest in Lille's Leny Yoro this week.

Pacho, 22, joined Frankfurt from Belgian side Royal Antwerp 12 months ago and he’s become a key figure for the Bundesliga outfit. He made 44 appearances for the club in 2023-24 and missed just one league game all campaign.

Liverpool Big Fans of Pacho

Defender fits the club’s ideal player profile

According to journalist Jacobs, Pacho is among the names under consideration at Liverpool. It is believed his profile is firmly aligned with what the Reds view as an ideal target and that he could do a job both now and in the future.

Despite his young age, he already has over 130 senior appearances under his belt for Frankfurt, Antwerp and a club in his homeland of Ecuador, Independiente del Valle. He is a left-footed defender and would cost in the region of €50-60 million, according to Sky in Germany.

Speaking on Liverpool’s interest in Pacho, Jacobs told GiveMeSport:

"At the moment, they’ve scouted Goncalo Inacio. We wait and see whether they move as it’s a big outlay. Willian Pacho is the other name that Liverpool really like and he fits that young profile that could be a player for the now and for the future."

Pacho is a rising star in the Bundesliga and helped them secure a sixth placed finish in the league last term. He also started six of their UEFA Europa Conference League games before they were knocked out by Union Saint-Gilloise.

Willian Pacho's 2023-24 Bundesliga Stats Appearances 33 Assists 3 Clean Sheets 7 Progressive Passes Per 90 Minutes 4.48

Sporting's Inacio Also of Interest

The defender would command a significant fee to leave the Lisbon side

Jacobs also highlighted Liverpool’s long-standing interest in Sporting CP’s Inacio. Rumours first emerged 12 months ago and only strengthened earlier this week when manager Ruben Amorim was linked to Liverpool jobs.

Despite the Reds shifting their focus to Feyenoord’s Arne Slot, who has now been appointed as Jurgen Klopp’s successor, rumours surrounding Inacio have not subsided. As mentioned, the significant outlay required to prise the 22-year-old from Portugal will likely be a stumbling block.

Goncalo Inacio 2023/24 stats for Sporting CP in all competitions Appearances 49 Goals 4 Assists 1 Minutes played 3,734

Reports in Portugal this month reveal what it will take to bring Sporting to the table. A Bola reported that they will not consider any offers below the player’s £50.5 million release clause in the contract he signed 12 months ago.

All statistics are from FBREF and Transfermarkt and are correct as of 14.06.24.