Highlights Richards believes De Zerbi would excel at Liverpool, praising his bold approach and record against the Reds.

Xabi Alonso won't be the next Liverpool manager, choosing to stay at Bayer Leverkusen despite interest.

Garth Crooks also urges Liverpool to consider De Zerbi for the managerial role, echoing Richards' endorsement.

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards has suggested that Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi would do a ‘really good job’ at Anfield as Liverpool continue their search for the ideal Jurgen Klopp successor.

The Reds were dealt a blow in their search after top target Xabi Alonso, currently the mastermind behind Bayer Leverkusen’s table-topping side, revealed that he would not be leaving the BayArena at the end of the current season, regardless of whether they win the Bundesliga or not.

Reputable journalist Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed that the Spaniard has now decided to stay at Bayer Leverkusen ahead of next season, though Liverpool will continue to monitor his progression as his release clause becomes active in 2025. Given that acquiring him in the summer is no longer an option, De Zerbi is now in contention.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Since being appointed, De Zerbi has taken charge of 80 Brighton outings and has amassed a points per match rate of 1.60.

De Zerbi's 'Brave' Approach could Suit Liverpool

Alonso staying at Leverkusen

De Zerbi has emerged as one of the leading candidates to replace the beloved figure of Klopp at Anfield once he departs at the end of the current season after news broke of Alonso's preference to stay in Germany and continue plying his trade for this season's surprise package, Leverkusen.

On The Rest Is Football podcast, alongside Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer, Richards waxed lyrical about De Zerbi when asked whether he would be a worthy Klopp replacement and pointed to how he is ‘brave’ in his approach as to why he’d be a solid choice in the Anfield dugout.

“I like it. I think he’s a brilliant manager. His record against Liverpool is very good. I think in the last four games, prior to this game, he’d been unbeaten if I remember correctly. He’s brave, the way he approaches the game. How many teams go to Anfield and just sit in? Brighton didn’t do that at all, I thought they were outstanding in the way they approached it. “I remember him from Sassuolo in Serie A. I was like: ‘this team play attractive, great football’. I think, if he was given the chance, he would do a really good job there. I really do believe that.”

Not only is Richards an advocate for the 44-year-old becoming Klopp's successor - but as is Garth Crooks. The BBC Sport pundit has urged Liverpool's boardroom bosses to offer the vacancy to Brighton's current boss, claiming that what he has achieved on the coast is 'nothing short of miraculous'.

Related Liverpool Urged to ‘Offer Job’ to Roberto De Zerbi Now Liverpool have been urged by BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks to hand Brighton & Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi the managerial vacancy at Anfield.

Roberto De Zerbi Record Against Klopp

Italian boss has fared well

There are not many managers in world football that boast a positive record against Klopp given the German's impressive track record. That said, De Zerbi is among those that have caused problems for Klopp's sides over the years. Ever since the Italian succeeded Graham Potter as boss of Brighton in mid-September 2022, the two have locked horns on five occasions.

De Zerbi record against Klopp Matches 5 Wins 2 Draws 2 Losses 1 Points per Match 1.60

Across that time, his record had been flawless, with De Zerbi's only defeat to the departing Liverpool man coming recently during their 2-1 loss at Anfield. The two Premier League outfits played out a thrilling 3-3 draw during De Zerbi's first contest against the Merseysiders and followed up with consecutive wins - 3-0 and 2-1. Before their recent loss, he managed to secure a 2-2 draw at the AMEX Stadium earlier in the season, courtesy of goals from Simon Adingra and Lewis Dunk.

All statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 01/04/2024