Highlights Mohamed Salah is the one Liverpool player Arne Slot won't want to lose when he is appointed.

The Dutchman is set to replace Jurgen Klopp at Anfield and faces some interesting contract situations.

Salah, along with Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, only have just over a year remaining on their deals.

Mohamed Salah is the one player Arne Slot will be desperate to keep at Liverpool next season, according to journalist Martyn Hardy.

The Egyptian has been linked with a move away from the Reds in recent weeks, following a dip in form and a recent incident with Jurgen Klopp.

However, Salah remains the Reds’ top scorer this season, and with Slot set to take over from Klopp, the Dutchman is hoping to keep the winger at the club.

Liverpool ‘Can’t Afford to Lose’ Salah

The Egyptian has an excellent goalscoring record

Despite Salah’s recent drop in form of late, which has coincided with a dip from several of the winger’s teammates, Hardy believes Salah is the one player that the Reds must keep hold of.

Hardy said on the Back Pages podcast:

“It’s funny because I was actually in Atalanta for the second leg of Liverpool's Europa League tie last week and Jurgen Kloppwas really supportive of Mo Salah and said, 'look, it's just a bad run that he's going through, he will come through it'. And if you're ArneSlot, the one player you don't want to lose is the person who is perceived to be having a bad season and has still scored 17 Premier League goals and, in all competitions, he hasscored 24 goals. “This is one of the big stars of the Premier League perhaps because he's usuallylow maintenance,we've kind ofunderestimated that, there’sno way in the world Liverpool want him to go. 12 months left on his contract makes it a little bit more interesting, but 154 league goals for Liverpool, they can't afford to lose that.”

Liverpool Would Find it Impossible to Replace Salah’s Goals

The striker has been the Reds' top scorer for the six consecutive seasons

While Salah has come under heavy criticism of late due to his lack of goals and assists of late, his unbelievable record of 210 goals and 88 assists in 346 matches for the Reds speaks for itself.

In addition, Salah leads both the scoring and assisting charts for Liverpool this season, with 24 and 13 so far, and remains the Reds' most deadly attacker.

The Egyptian is on track to continue his record of being the club's league top scorer for the season, a crown he has worn every campaign since he joined the club.

If Salah is to depart the Reds - Ben Jacobs previously told GMS that Liverpool would be guaranteed £70m if they sold him - it would leave a gaping hole in Liverpool's attack, which would likely require heavy investment to fill.

Slot Must Consider Salah’s Contract Situation

The Dutchman may have to cut ties this summer or push for a new deal

Given the fact that Salah’s current contract will run out at the end of next season, Liverpool and Slot are left in an interesting situation.

If they decide to keep Salah, the Reds would be well inclined to offer the 31-year-old a new contract to avoid the potential of losing him for free in 2025.

However, if the club feel that a new deal shouldn't be on the cards for a player approaching his 32nd birthday, it may be the correct decision to cut ties in the coming months and recoup some money for the winger.

If Liverpool and Salah do part ways, the Reds will face the monumental task of replacing one of the club’s highest ever goalscorers.