Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has a “big decision” to make regarding his future at Anfield come the end of the season, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The £32,000 per-week earner has acted as a backup option to first-choice Alisson Becker for Jurgen Klopp’s side but may leave in search of first-team football this summer.

Liverpool transfer news – Caoimhin Kelleher

According to The Sun, Liverpool are willing to sell Kelleher this summer as the goalkeeper is desperate for more game time.

The Reds would ideally prefer to keep the 24-year-old at Anfield as he helps with the club filling their homegrown quota but would reluctantly let him leave should he choose to at the end of the season.

The same publication says that Liverpool would likely look for a British backup goalkeeper in the event of the Irishman’s departure.

Respected journalist Pete O’Rourke told GIVEMESPORT in February that the goalkeeper won’t have a “shortage of takers” if he decides to leave Merseyside this summer.

And Jones believes that the decision will lie in the hands of Kelleher as the second-choice stopper weighs up his next move.

What has Jones said about Liverpool and Kelleher?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “As far as I understand, his intent was always to weigh things up at the end of the season and carefully consider his next move.

“Maybe that would be a loan. I don't think this is just in Liverpool's hands. I think Kelleher himself has to make a big decision.”

How has Kelleher performed during his time at Liverpool?

Kelleher will have been hoping to have made a regular stake for first-team football at Anfield by now but is unlikely to grasp the number one spot for his own whilst Allison is at the club.

The ten-cap Republic of Ireland international has made just 20 senior appearances for the first team since his 2019 debut, helping keep a clean sheet in exactly half of those outings.

Across his four Premier League starts, the Cork-born stopper has achieved a save percentage of 80.0% as per FBref, indicating that he can be a solid option when given the opportunity between the sticks.

And the benchwarmer has achieved an impressive average WhoScored rating of 7.76 for his Carabao Cup displays this term, further suggesting that he has been a reliable option for the Merseyside outfit when called upon by Klopp.

Therefore, Kelleher has no choice but to leave if he hopes to become a regular top-level goalkeeper in the future, but whether he decides to depart Anfield this summer is another matter.