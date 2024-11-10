Virgil van Dijk has hailed "special" teammate Mohamed Salah after his impressive showing in Liverpool's 2-0 victory over Aston Villa at Anfield on 9 November.

Salah had a hand in both goals, created the first - being hauled down after bursting in behind before Darwin Nunez picked up the pieces and slotted home - and going on to score the second himself, latching onto a poor clearance before beating Emiliano Martinez at his near post in composed fashion.

The victory extended the Reds' advantage at the top of the Premier League table to five points - after Manchester City were beaten away at Brighton and Hove Albion - and Liverpool captain Van Dijk was effusive in his praise of Salah after the full-time whistle.

"[Salah is a] special player," Van Dijk said after the game in quotes reported by The Athletic. "He’s been like that for so many years, not just this year. I see the hard work he puts in daily.

"It’s how consistent he is, with his numbers and performances. He’s a special athlete, a special player and a club legend. I’m very pleased that we still share a pitch."

Salah's future remains undecided

The superstar winger's contract expires at the end of the season

Concerningly for Liverpool fans, Salah is one of a trio of stars at the club whose future hangs in the balance.

Salah, Van Dijk and local lad Trent Alexander-Arnold are all on deals that expire at the end of the 2024/25 season, with no extensions as yet agreed. Should fresh terms fail to be penned before the January transfer window opens in less than two months, all three players would be able to sign a pre-contract agreement with clubs outside of the Premier League ahead of next summer that would ensure they walk away from Anfield for nothing.

Reds supporters will hope that the blistering start the club have made under new boss Arne Slot - winning a record nine of their first 11 Premier League games under the Dutchman - will convince Salah and his fellow out-of-contract stars to put pen to paper and avoid the disaster that would be losing three of the club's most prized assets for no transfer fee.

Salah's departure in particular would have significant repercussions on the team's performance. Despite the Egyptian being 32, he has notched eight goals and six assists already in the Premier League this season and continues to act as the fulcrum of the Liverpool attack.

Mohamed Salah's Premier League Stats 2024/25 Goals 8 Assists 6 xG 6.5 Shots 31 Shots on Target 18 Touches in the Opposition Box 87

All stats courtesy of FBref.