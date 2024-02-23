Highlights Alisson Becker ruled out until after March international break, a huge setback for Liverpool.

Caoimhin Kelleher will replace Alisson at Wembley after featuring in the Premier League.

Liverpool are facing an injury crisis but still managed to secure two wins without key players.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has missed their last two fixtures against Brentford and Luton Town, and assistant manager Pep Lijnders has now provided an update on his fitness ahead of the Carabao Cup final.

The Brazilian international is undoubtedly one of the best goalkeepers in world football and has saved the Merseyside outfit on many occasions between the sticks, but he's going to be unavailable for Liverpool's trip to the capital this weekend.

It's not good news for Liverpool fans

Speaking before Liverpool's trip to Wembley, Jurgen Klopp's assistant Lijnders spoke to the media, providing an update on Alisson's fitness. The German coach confirmed that Alisson would be out until after the March international break, which is a huge blow for the Reds.

Caoimhin Kelleher stepped in for the trip to Brentford last weekend and the home fixture against Luton on Wednesday, and he's likely to be between the sticks at Wembley against Chelsea. The Republic of Ireland international is more than capable, but losing your number one goalkeeper is always a worrying problem.

Alisson, who cost Liverpool £65m, joins a host of different players who will be watching from the stands on Sunday. The Reds are going through a bit of an injury crisis at an important time of the season, but it didn't prevent them picking up two wins in their previous two games in the Premier League. Kelleher stood a good chance of starting the game even before Alisson's injury, with Klopp giving the 25-year-old the responsibility in the cup. Alisson is yet to play a single minute in the competition.

Lijnders also provided an update on the status of Dominik Szoboszlai, Mohamed Salah, and Darwin Nunez ahead of the final...

"Dom, Darwin and Mo we have to really see. We have two more days and we will check if they are there, would be great if they can be to be honest. And the rest Jurgen has already said."

Earlier in the week, Klopp confirmed that Diogo Jota, Curtis Jones, and Trent Alexander-Arnold would all be unavailable.

Alisson set to miss crucial games

Merseyside derby and Manchester City

With the Reds pushing for the Premier League title, every game is crucial, but Alisson now looks set to miss some fixtures which could be pivotal in the race to finish on top this season. Lijnders has confirmed that the Brazilian goalkeeper could return after the March international break, which means he may be fit to face Brighton & Hove Albion on 31st March.

Before that, Liverpool have the short trip across Merseyside to face Everton, while they will also host fellow title-chasers Manchester City. The Reds also have a fifth round FA Cup tie against Southampton and a trip to Nottingham Forest in the period in which Alisson is expected to be out. Realistically, it may only be five more games that he's unavailable for, with only three of those coming in the Premier League.