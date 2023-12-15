Liverpool could be in the market for a new defender when the January transfer window opens after Joel Matip suffered an injury, and journalist Ben Jacobs has discussed the prospect of Jurgen Klopp dipping into the market, in an interview with GIVEMESPORT.

During the summer transfer window, the Reds completely rebuilt their midfield after losing Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, and James Milner. In came Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo, Alexis Mac Allister, and Ryan Gravenberch, but the Merseyside club didn't reinforce any other area of their squad. Liverpool spent close to £150 million to bring in additions in the middle of the park, so the budget might not have been able to stretch to improving other areas.

Liverpool have a host of options in attack so that's far from an area of concern, but they could be short of numbers in defence, especially after a recent injury. Klopp hasn't had a consistent partnership throughout the campaign, and that could be costly in their pursuit of winning the Premier League title.

Jurgen Klopp plays down centre-back pursuit

Liverpool recently announced that Matip has undergone successful surgery on the anterior cruciate ligament injury he sustained earlier this month. Although having depth throughout the squad is imperative when competing in Europe and pushing for the Premier League title, Klopp will undoubtedly want a regular partner for Virgil van Dijk in order to create a formidable partnership, rather than constantly chopping and changing.

Liverpool's centre-back options Premier League 2023/2024 Stats Virgil van Dijk Joel Matip Joe Gomez Ibrahima Konate Starts 14 9 6 6 Minutes 1197 781 666 615 Stats according to FBref

Matip, Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, and even youngster Jarrell Quansah have all started at times in England's top flight for Liverpool. All of Klopp's defenders have spent spells on the sideline due to injury, so there's certainly an argument that Liverpool need a consistent and reliable centre-back to partner van Dijk.

Speaking on the chances of the Reds investing in a new centre-back, Klopp has reiterated that the January market is a difficult time to buy players, and the club will struggle to find a defender capable of making a difference at Anfield that would be available...

"They all cost money, it must be the right player. Can you tell me a club which wants to sell a top, top centre-back? Not [any] centre-back, a top centre-back because he has to play for Liverpool. So why should we start that process?"

Klopp isn't the type of manager to show his cards when a transfer window is approaching. So often we see Liverpool make surprise signings that go completely under the radar in the media, so there is every chance that the German manager is keeping his true feelings hidden when it comes to potential targets in the winter.

Jacobs has suggested that Liverpool sources are downplaying their activity heading into the winter window, and it's no surprise as the Merseyside club rarely panic in the market. The journalist adds that there's no guarantee that a replacement for Matip is brought in and it could be a quiet January for Liverpool. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"I think Liverpool sources are downplaying their January at the moment. And that's no surprise because Liverpool don't panic buy, they look for opportunism in the market. And if the opportunism doesn't come at the right time, the right profile, and the right price, they tend to do nothing. So there's no guarantee that they'll bring in cover for Joel Matip in January, comparative to moving in the summer. And I would not be surprised if it's a quiet January."

Liverpool reportedly have centre-back targets

Journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Jean-Clair Todibo from Nice and Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah are two interesting targets for the Merseyside club. However, with both sides enjoying impressive seasons in their respective leagues, they could be difficult deals to get over the line.

Football Insider have also claimed that Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi and Sporting CP centre-back Goncalo Inacio are also on Liverpool's shortlist. Although, the report does back up Jacobs' suggestion that the Reds might be quiet in January, as it's understood that they won't rush into signing a replacement for Matip.