Liverpool found themselves at the top of the Premier League table after their victory over Burnley earlier this week, so Jurgen Klopp could be looking to bring in reinforcements to continue their momentum. Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has now provided an update on their pursuit of another centre-back.

In the summer transfer window, Liverpool placed significant emphasis on rejuvenating their midfield choices. Departing players included James Milner, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, Fabinho, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, while new additions at Anfield in the middle of the park saw Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo, Alexis Mac Allister, and Ryan Gravenberch join the club.

Klopp and his recruitment team felt their defence and attack had enough for the season, but they could consider revisiting that idea in the January transfer window. The Reds stand a real chance of lifting the Premier League title, but they won't want to be left behind their rivals.

Jurgen Klopp has his say on defensive reinforcements

Over the years, Klopp hasn't been the type of manager to give too much away to the media, especially when it comes to transfers. We often see Liverpool act fast and quiet during the transfer market, with Cody Gakpo an example of a player they brought to the club seemingly out of the blue. It's been an effective method for the Merseyside club, and it will be interesting to see if they recruit another centre-back, despite Klopp downplaying any rumours.

Liverpool's centre-back options Premier League 2023/2024 Stats Starts Minutes Virgil van Dijk 17 1467 Joel Matip 9 781 Ibrahima Konate 8 795 Joe Gomez 7 842 Jarrell Quansah 3 263 Stats according to FBref - as of 27/12/2023

Klopp hasn't been able to have a consistent partnership at the heart of his defence this season, utilising multiple different players predominantly alongside Virgil van Dijk. This could force his hand in the transfer market with some of his current options picking up regular injuries, but he's poured cold water on any rumours, suggesting that it's difficult to find a player that a selling club would be willing to offload...

"They all cost money, it must be the right player. Can you tell me a club which wants to sell a top, top centre-back? Not [any] centre-back, a top centre-back because he has to play for Liverpool. So why should we start that process?"

Journalist Ben Jacobs has also recently told GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool sources are downplaying their January window, hinting that it could be a quiet one from the Merseyside outfit.

Dharmesh Sheth - centre-back could be a priority

Sheth has suggested that Liverpool have a lot of games coming up due to competing in multiple competitions, possibly hitting that further additions could be a benefit to them for squad depth reasons. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth said...

"There are so many games Liverpool have got because they're still in the Europa League. Of course, they're into the last 16 of that. They're in the midst of a title race as we speak now, before Arsenal play West Ham United, they're top of the league, having beaten Burnley. They are into the semi finals of the League Cup and there's an FA Cup campaign coming up as well. It looks really quiet for a lot of clubs, doesn't it because you've got these staggered winter breaks that they've given these clubs where they get a couple of weeks off in there. Whereas Liverpool, I looked at their fixtures, and it looks like there's no change at all, because they've got two semi finals in the Carabao Cup, they've got a couple of Premier League games, and they've got an FA Cup tie as well."

When discussing whether Liverpool could dip into the market, Sheth adds that Klopp might feel that his side have a real chance of doing something special this season, with signing a centre-back a potential priority...

"So maybe, Jurgen Klopp will just say, just have a look here, we've got an opportunity maybe to do something really special this season. let's just bulk up that squad. So maybe a centre back, could be the priority if they're to go into the market in January."

Liverpool have targets 'on their radar'

Whether Liverpool decide to pull the trigger or not remains to be seen, but the Reds do have their eye on multiple targets to reinforce their defence. Jacobs previously told GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool have had centre-backs on their radar since the backend of the summer transfer window.

It's understood that Sporting CP's Goncalo Inacio, Bayer Leverkusen's Piero Hincapie, and Benfica's Antonio Silva have all been monitored by Liverpool in the past, but signing this profile of player in January could be a difficult task.