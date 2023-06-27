Liverpool could strengthen their centre-back department at Anfield this summer, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

Jurgen Klopp is looking at rebuilding his Reds outfit ahead of the club’s first season without Champions League football since 2017.

Liverpool transfer news – Latest

In the first of several vital moves this summer, Liverpool secured the addition of Jorg Schmadtke as the club’s sporting director after the former goalkeeper left Wolfsburg at the beginning of the year having operated in the same role.

The Reds then signed Brighton & Hove Albion star Alexis Mac Allister for £35m at the beginning of June, the first of several expected midfield additions following the departures of Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain at the end of their contracts.

However, Liverpool haven’t signed any fresh faces in central defence since the arrival of Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2021, hinting that Klopp’s backline could do with a refresh.

Klopp's outfit were tipped to move for Josko Gvardiol from the same side, but Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has identified the Croatian international as his main transfer target, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has recently told GIVEMESPORT.

But Sheth believes the club would like to strengthen their options at centre-back, having gradually refreshed their forward line over the past two summers.

What has Sheth said about Liverpool?

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: “Potentially, they'd want to strengthen in central defence because, since they've been phasing out the likes of Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino leaving on a free contract, they've reinforced that forward line to the point where I think they're all set.

“They bought Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo, whilst Firmino and Mane have gone. They're all set in that area, it seems.”

Who could Liverpool sign this summer?

Rumours of defensive reinforcements have been thin at Anfield this summer, but several high-profile players are linked with a switch to Liverpool.

According to the Express (via Sempre Inter), the Reds are prepared to rival Inter in the race for Bayern Munich and France defender Benjamin Pavard, who can operate as a centre-back if required.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail reports that Liverpool have joined Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in their interest in Crystal Palace and England international Marc Guehi, who could command a £50m fee during the current window.

The Merseyside outfit are also credited with an interest in Leece talent Patrick Dorgu, but his agent has advised him not to make the switch in a bid to gain first-team experience in Italy.

Therefore, Liverpool aren’t short of ideas as they look to reinforce their options at the back, but will want to start making moves ahead of their return for pre-season.