Liverpool could look to reinforce their defence when the January transfer window opens for business, despite Jurgen Klopp playing down rumours in the media. Journalist Ben Jacobs has now provided an update to GIVEMESPORT on their pursuit of a new centre-back.

During the summer transfer window, Liverpool focused heavily on revamping their midfield options. James Milner, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, Fabinho, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all departed, with Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo, Alexis Mac Allister, and Ryan Gravenberch all arriving through the door at Anfield.

Over the next couple of windows, the Merseyside club's attention could shift to improving other areas of their squad, with their defence reportedly an area in which they could bring in new additions. Klopp has discussed the prospect of bringing in a new centre-back when the winter window opens for business, downplaying the possibility of being able to find a new defender due to it being a tricky market in January.

Klopp downplaying centre-back signing

On paper, it appears that Liverpool have plenty of options in defence to work with. However, Klopp has struggled to find a consistent partnership in defence, regularly rotating the likes of Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, and youngster Jarrell Quansah. Virgil van Dijk is rarely the player dropped in Klopp's system, but finding a regular partner for him will be key in their race to win the Premier League title.

Liverpool's centre-back options Premier League 2023/2024 Stats Starts Minutes Virgil van Dijk 15 1287 Joel Matip 9 781 Ibrahima Konate 7 705 Joe Gomez 6 696 Jarrell Quansah 2 173 Stats according to FBref - as of 22/12/2023

Liverpool recently confirmed that Matip has undergone successful surgery on a knee injury which is likely to keep him out of action until later in the season. With the experienced defender out of contract at the end of the campaign, the centre-back position could be an area of concern for the Reds.

Speaking on the Merseyside club potentially signing another defender, Klopp has downplayed the possibility...

"They all cost money, it must be the right player. Can you tell me a club which wants to sell a top, top centre-back? Not [any] centre-back, a top centre-back because he has to play for Liverpool. So why should we start that process?"

Jacobs previously told GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool sources are also downplaying their January window, but it's no surprise considering the Merseyside outfit rarely panic buy and look for opportunism in the market.

Jacobs has suggested that he doesn't expect it to be a crazy January transfer window for Liverpool and the Reds are planning ahead for the summer. The journalist adds that Liverpool do have centre-backs on their radar and have done for a while now, but signing one in the winter window certainly isn't a guarantee. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"I don't expect a crazy January for Liverpool. They rarely have one. That's a compliment because well-run clubs don't need to tweak too much mid-season. Liverpool had the last laugh over the summer also. There was a lot of headlines written about them pulling out of the race for Jude Bellingham, or failing to land Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, but the midfield revamp has been fantastic. Alexis Mac Allister was signed for a bargain £35m, Ryan Gravenberch was a long-standing target, Dominik Szoboszlai has taken quickly to the Premier League, and Endo is now finding his form. I think Liverpool are as much summer planning as looking to do anything too significant in January. Jurgen Klopp has already said they won't necessarily get cover for Joel Matip. Centre-backs are on Liverpool's radar, though, and have been since the backend of the summer window."

Klopp not expected to sign a striker

The Reds have been linked with bringing in a new centre-forward ahead of January, but Klopp has plenty of options at his disposal in attack. Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has recently told GIVEMESPORT that he's not aware of any negotiations between Liverpool and Hoffenheim for striker Maximilian Beier, despite reports.

SportBILD journalist Christian Falk claimed earlier in December that Beier was on Liverpool's shortlist. The 20-year-old forward could be a target for the Merseyside club, but a January move appears to be unlikely, with other areas of the pitch more of a priority.