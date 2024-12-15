Once a young and promising talent emerging through academies in his native France, Dijbril Cisse’s time on Liverpool’s books was terribly marked by two devastating leg breaks, which came only two years apart, as he ran the risk of having his foot amputated.

It was in 2004 when the first occurred, in a Premier League outing for the Merseysiders against Blackburn Rovers, with him subsequently sidelined for seven months. Lightning struck twice two years later as it happened again during a World Cup warm-up match in 2006.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Djibril Cisse is second in Auxerre’s all-time top goalscoring tally, having notched 90 goals in 169.

Somewhat of a journeyman, having played for 12 different clubs – including Sunderland and Queens Park Rangers during his years spent in England – the 41-cap France international failed to live up to his early expectations and his injury troubles attribute to that.

A bonafide speedster at the apex of his powers, the now 43-year-old hung up his boots in 2021 after netting an impressive 272 goals – and plundering a further 51 assists – in 609 total appearances. But you know how the old adage goes: what could have been if injuries weren't an issue?

Inside Cisse’s Amputation Scare After Leg Break

'He said after 30 minutes to an hour, it would have to be amputated'

Cisse began his career at his boyhood club AC Arles in 1989, before plying his trade for the youth systems of Nimes Olympique and AJ Auxerre. The Frenchman spent a two-year period in the latter's academy before earning graduation to the first team in 1998.

Not long after he made the fairly untrodden path from AJ Auxerre - a club he netted 90 strikes for in 166 appearances - to Liverpool in the summer of 2004, the former striker suffered a double fracture against Blackburn after his boot got caught in the turf.

If it were not for the swift actions of the medical team, there was an ever-growing chance the amputation would be the best course of action, he revealed in 2019, while also thanking the doctor for allowing him to continue his career as a professional footballer.

Talking to Jim White on talkSPORT, Arles-born Cisse explained the intricate details of his injury, “I had a fracture and the bone snapped and came on top of the other. My blood circulation was not working and reaching my foot.

“The doctor said to me ‘I’m going to have to reduce the fracture’. I didn’t know what he was talking about so I just said ‘do what you’ve got to do’. He counted to three and pulled my leg.

"Everything went fine, and I think some months after I said ‘why did you do this?’. He said ‘your blood circulation at your foot was irrigated. I don’t know if this is the right word. He said after 30 minutes to an hour it would have to be amputated’. So thanks to the doc.”

Remembering Cisse’s Memorable Return

Frenchman played in the 2005 Champions League final

Although Cisse never returned to his goalscoring best once he returned to the turf, he – at least – was able to return to doing what he loved: playing the beautiful game. In his interview with talkSPORT's White, he recalled the moment he broke his fibula and tibia at the same time just months after joining the Merseysiders. He broke his senior duck against Tottenham Hotspur, grabbed his first goal, and then - in October 2004 - it all came crashing down.

“I had just signed for Liverpool (when it happened). I started the season well and scored in the first game against Tottenham. Then in October I broke my leg.

“I managed to come back just before the end and play just before the Champions League final,” the former Lazio and Kuban Krasnodar marksman continued. “I was really happy with that.”

Luckily, the Frenchman – who was ranked as one of football’s 100 best young players in 2001 – was able to return to action later in the same season and even helped Liverpool to win the 2005 Champions League final against a star-studded AC Milan.

Djibril Cisse - Statistics for Club and Country Club/Country Games Goals Assists Yellow/Red Cards Auxerre 169 90 5 14/0 Panathinaikos 89 55 16 14/1 Marseille 80 37 9 13/0 Liverpool 79 24 5 4/0 France 41 9 4 0/0 Sunderland 38 11 2 3/0 QPR 29 10 0 1/2 Yverdon Sport 29 24 0 2/1 Bastia 27 6 4 0/0 Lazio 27 5 8 3/0 Kuban Krasnodar 25 5 1 1/0 Al-Gharafa 17 5 1 0/0

In what is deemed one of the greatest Champions League finals of all time, he managed to make his mark on ‘The Miracle in Istanbul’ by entering the fray in the 85th minute, replacing Milan Baros in the process. He even converted his effort in the penalty shootout.

His Anfield stint, spanning 79 outings in all competitions, quickly came to a close shortly after. The Frenchman was loaned to Olympique Marseille between the respective summers of 2006 and 2007 before signing permanently on the dotted line.

