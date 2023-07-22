Liverpool are working on securing replacement for midfielders Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, who are in the process of completing moves away from Anfield, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Jurgen Klopp needs to revamp his options in the middle of the park after a significant turnover in personnel in his Reds squad this summer.

Liverpool transfer news – Latest

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool and Al Ettifaq have agreed on a fee for the transfer of Henderson, who will leave Anfield after over a decade’s worth of service given to the Merseyside outfit.

The 33-year-old will sign a contract worth £700,000 per week, with the Reds receiving an initial £12m for their club captain.

Henderson was omitted from Klopp’s squad to face Karlsruher SC in a pre-season friendly in Germany, having seen a breakthrough in negotiations to take the England international to the Saudi Pro League.

Meanwhile, Romano also claims that fellow midfielder Fabinho has agreed upon personal terms to a move to Al-Ittihad, also members of the Saudi Arabian top flight.

Liverpool are in talks with the Pro League champions over a £40m switch which could enable Klopp to secure the funds to rebuild his midfield, having already captured Brighton & Hove Albion’s Alexis Mac Allister and RB Leipzig’s Dominik Szoboszlai.

According to the MailOnline, Liverpool have increased their interest in Crystal Palace and Mali international Cheick Doucoure.

However, the south London outfit have placed a £70m price tag on the Eagles star’s head.

Meanwhile, Sport in Spain (via Liverpool.com) have claimed the Reds have made a “breakthrough” in negotiations to sign Southampton’s Romeo Lavia, with the Saints confident of receiving a £50m fee.

Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the fee Liverpool receive for Fabinho could enable the club to move for Lavia this summer.

But the journalist believes the figures required to secure the signatures of Doucoure and Lavia “could be a problem.”

What has Jacobs said about Liverpool’s pursuit of Doucoure and Lavia?

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: “Liverpool need to move in midfield because Henderson is on the brink of going to Saudi Arabia, as is Fabinho. So, it's about Liverpool finding replacements in midfield.

“I would keep an eye on Doucoure, but the price could be a problem. I would also look at Lavia, but the price could also be an issue. And then there are a few other targets in midfield that they are looking at.”

Read More: The Latest Transfer News, Rumours, Gossip And Done Deals This Transfer Window

Who else could Liverpool sign this summer?

Lavia and Doucoure head up Liverpool’s transfer shortlist, but the rumour mill is still swirling at Anfield with a month and a half of the transfer window left.

According to BILD Sport journalist Christian Falk, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Liverpool are interested in Bayern Munich and France defender Benjamin Pavard, and agent Pini Zahavi could help force a move.

Falk has also told GMS that the Reds are interested in Bayern midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, who is eager to become a regular in Bavaria or elsewhere.

The German journalist also claims that Liverpool director of football, Jorg Schmadtke, is a fan of Borussia Monchengladbach enforcer Manu Kone and is keeping his eye on the 22-year-old maestro.