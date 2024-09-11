Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City are all scouting Sunderland youngster Chris Rigg, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

The Black Cats are flying high at the top of the Championship as new manager Regis Le Bris looks to have got a tune out of his youthful side heading out of the international break - but their outstanding start to the second-tier season has seen Rigg linked with various clubs across the continent.

And GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that the three top Premier League sides have all registered their interest in his signature - but whilst interest continues to swarm for the Hebburn-born star, he is prepared to bide his time at the Stadium of Light until the right move crops up for him.

Rigg Has Been Linked With Europe's Biggest Clubs

The Sunderland star has been impressive in his Championship cameos

Rigg has turned heads since he burst onto the scene in the north-east and has been labelled as the 'best young English player since Jude Bellingham' to emerge.

Despite many links away from the club, the biggest so far is without doubt Real Madrid - who were linked with his services earlier in the week.

Chris Rigg's Championship statistics - Sunderland squad ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 21 =14th Goals 2 =7th Dribbles Per Game 0.7 7th Key Passes Per Game 0.4 =19th Match rating 6.32 24th

Table-topping Sunderland would be loathed to lose their prize academy product at such an early stage in career but if he exits for a huge fee, it could give them a seismic amount to spend regardless of a potentially huge promotion back to the Premier League after what will be an eight-year hiatus come the end of the season.

Sources: Rigg Could Stay at Sunderland

The starlet is perhaps best continuing his development in the north east

Sources at GIVEMESPORT have revealed that Sunderland youngster Rigg is willing to wait for the right move before he decides to move away from his boyhood club in the future.

The youngster, 17, joined the Black Cats at primary school age, and made his at the age of just 15 years, six months and 20 days old - and after earning praise from there, he hasn't looked back. Rigg has already made 30 appearances for Sunderland, and that has seen the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City hold interest, sources state - whilst Borussia Dortmund and even Spanish giants Real Madrid have been linked with his services.

According to many within the game, Rigg has bigger potential than current Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton, who found his way into the England setup for EURO 2024 and has massively impressed on the big stage for the Eagles since his January move from Blackburn Rovers; which goes to show the amount of faith placed in Rigg's talents.

However, he continues to bide his time at the Stadium of Light to ensure that he doesn't make a big move too early - and by enjoying his growth now as a first-team player under Regis Le Bris, he is in no rush to leave before he decides on his next step.

The England star has bore a similar career path to Rigg

It is quite rare for a player who has just turned 17 to have already made 30 appearances in the Championship. Jude Bellingham is an obvious example, with the current Real Madrid and England star having made his Birmingham City debut aged 16, and a solid season saw him move to Dortmund.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Chris Rigg has 34 appearances for England's youth teams, scoring five goals.

Of course, GMS sources understand that three major English clubs are interested in his services, but Rigg could conceivably follow Bellingham's career path by joining the German outfit - with Bellingham having featured in 132 games for Dortmund alongside 44 for Real Madrid, scoring 47 goals in those 176 games from midfield.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 10-09-24.