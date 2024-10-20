Liverpool retained their one-point lead on Manchester City at the summit of the Premier League table with a mature 2-1 win over Chelsea on Sunday afternoon thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah and Curtis Jones.

After a few loose penalty shouts that were waved away in the fixture's early stages, Levi Colwill's swing at Jones' legs finally amounted to a spot kick for the home outfit. The talismanic Salah stepped up and grabbed the affair's first with an emphatic strike.

Their lead was doubled a mere four minutes later through Cody Gakpo, but it was, correctly, ruled out for offside, much to the delight of the travelling contingent.

It was Ibrahima Konate's trailing leg that allowed Nicolas Jackson to stay onside as the Senegalese striker ran through on goal, kept his composure, and slotted home four minutes after the half-time break.

Jones then regained Liverpool's one-goal buffer with a delightfully taken finish around Robert Sanchez who, once again, struggled to keep the league leaders at bay in a 2-1 defeat.

Liverpool vs Chelsea - Match Statistics Liverpool Statistic Chelsea 43 Possession (%) 57 8 Shots 11 5 Shots on target 2 1 Corners 5 1 Saves 3 4 Yellow cards 3

Match Highlights

Liverpool Player Ratings

GK – Caoimhin Kelleher – 5.5/10

In his 50th appearance for the club and in the absence of Alisson, the wantaway Irishman endured an average cameo in between the sticks, having to deal with very little from the west Londoners.

RB – Trent Alexander-Arnold – 6/10

Endured little troubles containing Sancho in the first half, putting any doubt about his defensive stability to bed. Not his best performance on the ball by any stretch of the imagination but was solid from a defensive perspective.

CB – Virgil van Dijk – 7.5/10

Strong and imperious as always, Van Dijk bullied Jackson in the first half. Performances like this from the captain are becoming a regular occurence.

CB – Ibrahima Konate – 7/10

Yet another composed display from Konate - but that is becoming commonplace for the Frenchman, who is - perhaps - the most underrated centre-back on the planet.

LB – Andy Robertson – 5.5/10

Struggled, on the occasion, with the pace and directness of Madueke. Eased into the chaos of the game as it trundled on, but left-back will certainly be an area to improve in coming summers. No longer at the peak of his powers.

CM – Ryan Gravenberch – 6/10

The Dutchman's output was simply thwarted by Lavia in the first half with the latter stuck to him like glue. Didn't perform at his usual lofty heights, which has seen him become a fan favourite on the red side of Merseyside.

CM – Curtis Jones – 8.5/10

Strong in his duels with Caicedo early on and won the penalty for his side's first of the encounter. Held on to the ball for way too long when options were open but was keen to get his shot off in the second, deftly poking his effort past Sanchez.

CAM – Dominik Szoboszlai – 5.5/10

Fluffed a chance to double the Reds' lead. How long will it be until Slot's faith in the Hungarian fades and his spot in the starting line-up is in jeopardy?

RW – Mohamed Salah – 8/10

Slotted home his effort from 12 yards out in the 28th minute with relative ease as he continues to haunt his former club. A goal and assist? Easy work for the Egyptian King.

ST – Diogo Jota – 3/10

Picked up an early injury and was replaced on the half hour mark.

LW – Cody Gakpo – 6/10

Gakpo's combination of sheer pace and directness proved too onerous for James. Replaced by Diaz after a mixed bag performance on the left.

Sub – Darwin Nunez – 6/10

Replaced Jota with a point to prove did Nunez. Completed his fair share of dirty work.

Sub – Luis Diaz – 6/10

Injected a sharpness down Liverpool's left flank.

Sub – Alexis Mac Allister – 6/10

The perfect game management tool, Mac Allister eased into the game state's chaotic nature. The perfect sub.

Sub – Joe Gomez – 4/10

Given very little time to impress Slot.

Chelsea Player Ratings

GK – Robert Sanchez – 4/10

Him being under the cosh on multiple occasions in the affair's opening stages encapsulated the Spaniard's display in Merseyside. Not a great day at the office.

RB – Reece James – 5/10

Handed a shock start against the table toppers, the Chelsea skipper showed little signs of rust in the early embers. The thrills and spills of Premier League action quickly caught up to him, and he looked out of his depth.

CB – Tosin Adarabioyo – 4/10

A really shaky start for the 27-year-old, he became entangled with Jota in the 6th minute and managed to escape with a yellow card. Hooked eight minutes after emerging from the tunnel.

CB – Levi Colwill – 5/10

Endured some shaky moments inside a raucous Anfield. What the centre-back can usually rely on is his passing ability, but even that was substandard against a club who are interested in his signature.

LB – Malo Gusto – 6.5/10

Despite being a right-back by trade, Gusto linked up well with Sancho on the left-hand side. Despite being tasked with containing both Gakpo and Luiz, he was one of the visitors' better performers in a lacklustre display.

CM – Moises Caicedo – 6/10

Poor in possession of the ball, Caicedo struggled somewhat with the intensity of Liverpool's midfield three. Outshone by his midfield partner who, somehow, was taken off before the Ecuadorian.

CM – Romeo Lavia – 7/10

Adept at absorbing the pressure, Lavia perhaps proved why Liverpool were hot on his signature. A really composed display by the 20-year-old before being taken off.

CAM – Cole Palmer – 5/10

An atypically quiet performance from Chelsea's go-to man, Palmer was far from at the races, especially when his side were in dire need of a shining display.

RW – Noni Madueke – 6/10

Looked electric in the early proceedings, looking to beat Robertson at every given opportunity, but dwindled into obscurity as the game went on.

ST – Nicolas Jackson – 5/10

Little to no involvement in the encounter's early embers and he was carded for an act of petulance when Salah was stepping up for the penalty. His darting run caused the Liverpool back line problems as he notched Chelsea's first.

LW – Jadon Sancho – 4/10

Despite seeing much of the ball in the opening stages, Sancho was perhaps too predictable in his approach - and played into Alexander-Arnold's hands. Far too passive and was hooked at the interval.

Sub – Pedro Neto – 5/10

Looking to bring speed and penetration to the visitors' attacking constellation, Neto's introduction didn't have the desired impact.

Sub – Renato Veiga – 5/10

The youngster possesses great fundamentals and could be a regular in the near future.

Sub – Benoit Badiashile – 4/10

Reckless in his approach and earned a card for his needless scuffle with Nunez.

Sub – Enzo Fernandez – 5/10

Looked relatively tidy upon his introduction to play but failed to add another steel to the visiting centre of the park to earn his side a result away from home.

Sub – Christopher Nkunku – /10

Perhaps Nkunku should have been more alert to the flight of Neto's ball in extra time. The Frenchman didn't exactly cover himself in glory in his cameo.

Man of the Match

Curtis Jones (Liverpool)

Standing in for fan favourite Alexis Mac Allister is, of course, no easy feat. The Argentine possesses all the attributes of a well-rounded central midfielder but Jones, a Liverpool lad through and through, started in his absence and seamlessly enjoyed a performance worthy of the Man of the Match award.

Tirelessly, the 23-year-old covered grass like it was going out of fashion and, despite being wasteful in the first half, did manage to win a penalty and notch one of his own across his engine room cameo. Endearing himself further to the Anfield faithful with a fruitful, all-round display, the central midfielder scored his first goal since the birth of his child as the cherry on top. Thomas Tuchel... are you watching?