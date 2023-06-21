Liverpool need a left-sided central defender like Chelsea's Levi Colwill, Redmen TV presenter Paul Machin has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Reds have been linked with RB Leipzig's Joško Gvardiol, but Machin thinks the English youngster could be a good alternative to the Croatian.

Liverpool transfer news — Levi Colwill

Back in April, the Evening Standard claimed that Levi Colwill was a top target for both Liverpool and Manchester City.

Brighton & Hove Albion, where the 20-year-old spent last season on loan, are also interested. According to the MailOnline, the Seagulls are weighing up making a £40m bid after having a £30m offer turned down by Chelsea.

As well as Colwill, Liverpool have also been looking at Gvardiol. As per Football Insider, the Merseyside club are "huge admirers" of the Leipzig star, but a deal is unlikely because of his price tag.

It means Jürgen Klopp will have to explore other options, such as Colwill.

What has Paul Machin said about Levi Colwill and Liverpool?

Machin is adamant that Liverpool need a central defender of Colwill's profile and thinks he would fit in well at the club because of his homegrown status.

When asked about potential alternatives to Gvardiol, the Redmen TV presenter told GIVEMESPORT: "I think someone like Levi Colwill at Chelsea, who's had a really good season at Brighton, he can do that left-sided centre-half role. He can do a bit of left-back as well.

"There's obviously some major rebuilding work being done at Chelsea this summer. It doesn't look like there's terrific value from there at the moment. They seem to be digging their heels in over price on a number of footballers, which is why I think Mason Mount hasn't moved to Manchester United just yet. But I think he fits the homegrown culture closer and he fulfils that left-sided centre-half need that I think Liverpool have."

Will Liverpool sign Levi Colwill this summer?

Colwill certainly could be a great addition to this Liverpool side. As per FBref, he has ranked in the 92nd percentile for progressive passes and the 88th for progressive carries among his positional peers.

It shows that the England U21 international is quite a modern-day defender.

Are Chelsea prepared to sell him, though? The answer is probably not, with The Guardian reporting that they want him to be a part of Mauricio Pochettino's squad next season.

Unless Colwill pushes for a move, a switch to Liverpool or anywhere else seems unlikely.