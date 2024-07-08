Highlights Liverpool are pushing to sign Chelsea's Rio Ngumoha.

The 15-year-old is leaving Chelsea's academy.

Liverpool may break their academy wage structure for Ngumoha.

Liverpool are now closing in on the signing of young forward Rio Ngumoha as he looks set to leave Chelsea, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Premier League clubs spent a hefty amount of time and money searching the globe to bring in the best youngsters from around the world. Securing their signatures at a young age allows the club to sign them for relatively cheap fees in comparison to what they could be worth in years to come.

Ngumoha now looks set to leave Chelsea, with Liverpool closing in on his signature.

Liverpool Closing in on Chelsea Star

The Reds set to break wage structure

According to Italian journalist Romano, Liverpool are now close to signing Chelsea youngster Ngumoha as he's now set to leave the Blues. Liverpool appear happy to break their academy wage structure in order to convince Ngumoha to come to Anfield...

"Liverpool are closing in on deal to sign Rio Ngumoha (2008) as he’s leaving Chelsea Academy. #LFC are set to break historical wage structure for Academy to sign Rio, who’s highly rated by the club. Deal set to be completed soon."

The Secret Scout reported back in June that Chelsea were facing a battle to convince Ngumoha to stay at Stamford Bridge this summer. The report suggests that a number of Premier League clubs were waiting to make an approach with his contract expiring. A number of European clubs have also been in contact, but it appears that Liverpool have won the race.

Despite being just 15 years old, the English youngster, who has dual citizenship with Nigeria, has regularly featured for Chelsea's U18 side. Journalist Bence Bocsak has claimed that he believes it could be a huge signing for the Reds, with the young star already training with Chelsea's first team in the past.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rio Ngumoha averaged 12.91 dribbles per 90 with a 63.6% completion rate for England's U16 side, while also averaging 0.84 goals and assists per 90 minutes.

Liverpool Could Move for Rayan Ait-Nouri

The Reds admire the left-back

Adding another left-back could be in the pipeline for Liverpool this summer, with Andy Robertson reaching the latter stages of his career. Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Rayan Ait-Nouri has enjoyed an impressive spell with the Midlands club in the Premier League, and according to journalist Dave Davis, it's a transfer that could be possible this summer...

“There was a story by an Algerian journalist saying that Ait-Nouri was wanted by a lot of clubs, but Liverpool is the defender’s first choice. Definitely legs in this one, just because he's been linked so frequently and LFC have a good relationship with his agents. So I think that's there's definitely something in that."

The Algerian left-back is reportedly valued at around £50m by Wolves, but with Robertson now 30, Liverpool will need to start considering finding a long-term replacement.

All stats courtesy of Bence Bocsak