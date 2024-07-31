Highlights Liverpool are on the cusp of signing Chelsea teenager Rio Ngumoha after completing PL investigations.

Ngumoha will sign with Liverpool and is expected to join the under-18s and under-21 teams next season.

The Reds continue to attract emerging talent like Ngumoha, demonstrating a potential pathway to the first team with recent young additions.

Liverpool are closing in on the signing of 16-year-old Chelsea winger Rio Ngumoha, after completing the Premier League's five-step investigation process to bring the player in, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Ngumoha has developed through the Cobham academy, making nine under-18 Premier League appearances last season, scoring once and registering one assist. The highly-thought of teenager rejected scholarship terms at his boyhood club, agreeing a switch to Anfield, where he'll sign his first professional deal.

The wide attacker will join Arne Slot's side for pre-season training, although is expected to feature largely in the under-18s and under-21 next season. The acquisition represents another step for the Reds in bolstering their reputation amongst emerging talent in England, with academy graduates such as Trent Alexander-Arnold, Cutis Jones, Conor Bradley and Ben Doak all breaking into the first team in recent years.

Liverpool Close to Ngumoha

The winger will sign a long-term deal

Chelsea's illustrious academy continues to produce talent, after recent years in which several players have forged top flight careers for themselves. Ngumoha, who represents England at youth level, is highly thought of and has been described as an 'exceptional prospect' by football analyst, the Secret Scout.

While it remains to be seen as to whether the starlet will develop into a player of the calibre required to play for Liverpool's first team, the transfer tussle between the Merseysiders and Chelsea suggests that he is regarded as having the potential to do so. Writing on X, transfer guru Romano confirmed that the Anfield side had won the race to land the player's first career signature:

The likes of Ben Doak, Harvey Elliott and Bobby Clark have all joined the north-west outfit in recent years at a similar age to Ngumoha, and have all garned opportunities after impressing in the club's youth teams. The 2008-born forward will join Slot's attacking cohort beliveing he can make an immediate impact, competing with the likes of Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo ahead of him on the left-hand side.

Even if there isn't ultimately a pathway for Ngumoha, his insistence on joining Liverpool is a good sign for the Reds, pointing to a belief among young players that there is a pathway to first team action at Anfield.

Ngumoha's Under-18 Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 8 Goals 1 Assists 1 Minutes Played 377

Liverpool Still Interested in Gordon

The wide man dreams of a move to Anfield

In a slow summer thus far in regard to incoming deals for the Merseysiders, Slot reportedly remains interested in acquiring Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon. The Dutch manager is eager to make his first marquee signing, and views the England international as a perfect candidate to compete with the likes of Diaz and Nunez on the Reds' left-hand side.

The former Everton man is said to have had his head turned by the speculation, having grown up a Liverpool fan, and would be eager to push for a move if the suitors were to initiate a deal. Gordon netted ten goals and registered 11 assists in 35 Premier League appearances for the Magpies last season, a campaign which earned him a place in England's Euro 2024 squad.

All Statistics via Transfermarkt - as of 31/07/2024