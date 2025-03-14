Liverpool are 'close' to sealing a £50m deal for Wolves midfield star Joao Gomes ahead of the summer transfer window, according to Gazeta Do Urubu.

Arne Slot's side are on the brink of sealing a Premier League title with the team 15 points clear of their nearest rivals Arsenal, while they could win the first silverware of the season as they face off against Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

However, the club are already planning ahead for the summer transfer window to help Slot improve for next season and Brazil star Gomes has emerged as a top target.

Liverpool Eyeing Joao Gomes

Player expected to move in £50m deal

Liverpool were looking at bolstering their midfield options last summer in Slot's first transfer window, with a move for Martin Zubimendi collapsing after he rejected their offer and chose to stay with Real Sociedad.

That has led to the brilliant form of Ryan Gravenberch as a holding midfielder, but the Reds are keen to strengthen the squad and add more competition for places which has seen Gomes emerge.

Described as a 'next level' player, Wolves don't want to lose the Brazilian from their squad but are aware of interest from several top clubs in Europe and it's believed that a £50m bid could be enough to see them accept his departure.

Joao Gomes Wolves Statistics 2024/25 Appearances 30 Goals 4 Assists 1

Man Utd and Serie A clubs also hold an interest in the Brazil international, but Liverpool are said to be leading the race for his signature and it's even described as a deal being 'close'.

There are already question marks about the future of Wataru Endo who has struggled for regular game time this season, and was reportedly not in the manager's plans last summer before a move away failed to materialise.

Slot is also said to be considering changes in attack with the futures of Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota up in the air, while Federico Chiesa has failed to make an impact and could also return to Italy.

Giorgi Mamardashvili is set to join the club from Valencia after a deal was agreed last summer, but Liverpool are expected to be busy in the window with more additions and Gomes could be one of the players to arrive.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 14/03/2025.