Liverpool and Arsenal are among the clubs closely monitoring Palmeiras starlet Vitor Reis as a potential transfer target, according to CaughtOffside.

The Reds, alongside Arsenal, Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Benfica, are closely following the 18-year-old centre-back, with a move to Europe now looking ‘inevitable’ for Reis soon.

All five clubs have reportedly sent scouts to watch the Brazilian in action recently and have identified Reis as a player with a big future ahead.

With the Brazilian season ending in December, the winter transfer window will represent a chance for those interested to approach Reis, who could soon become the latest Palmeiras export to Europe, following in the footsteps of Endrick and Estevao Willian.

Liverpool, who lost Joel Matip after his contract expired in June, opted against signing another centre-back in the summer transfer window but could soon step up their efforts to sign Reis, a highly-regarded youngster in Brazil.

With Virgil van Dijk not getting any younger and his contract expiring in less than 12 months, the Merseyside giants could soon introduce a long-term replacement for the Dutchman, and Reis seems to be among the options.

European Giants Eyeing Vitor Reis

Liverpool among those interested

According to CaughtOffside, ‘there is growing interest’ in Reis after his strong performances for Palmeiras, where he made his senior debut earlier this year.

At just 18, the promising centre-back already has 14 first-team appearances, as well as two goals in 1,186 minutes of playing time this season.

Reis is now a regular starter for the club after making his first senior appearance for Palmeiras in June, in a 3-0 defeat to Fortaleza.

Vitor Reis Palmeiras Stats (2024 Serie A) Games 10 Goals 1 Tackles per 90 1.74 Aerials won per 90 3.16 Pass completion 91.9% Minutes played 826

Praised for being a ‘complete defender’, the Brazilian starlet began his career at the R10 Academy in Paraíba before joining Palmeiras’ youth ranks in 2016.

A centre-back by trade, Reis can also play as a right-back while possessing the ability to read the game efficiently.

Under contract with the club until 2028, the 18-year-old was linked with a move to Real Madrid last month – reports in Spain claimed that the La Liga champions were in contact with Palmeiras regarding Reis, after missing out on Leny Yoro, who joined Manchester United in July.

Salah Prefers Anfield Stay

Yet to be offered a new deal

Liverpool star forward Mohamed Salah would prefer to extend his stay at Anfield, Sky Sports journalist Melissa Reddy has reported.

With less than 12 months left on his contract, the Egyptian winger would reportedly welcome a new deal, although Liverpool are yet to step up their efforts to retain him.

Speaking after his man-of-the-match display against Manchester United on Sunday, Salah claimed this would be his last season at Anfield, as he is yet to be offered a new contract.

However, writing on X, Reddy claimed Salah does actually want to stay at the club but ‘it is not his job’ to push for an extension in 2025.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 03-09-24.