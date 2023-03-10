Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo will be “buzzing” after his brace in the Reds’ 7-0 triumph over rivals Manchester United last Sunday and could be “central” to the Anfield outfit’s revival, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The 23-year-old signed for Jurgen Klopp’s side for a fee which could reach around £44m during the winter transfer window.

Liverpool news – Cody Gakpo

After enduring a difficult season to date, Liverpool will feel that they can use last weekend’s 7-0 triumph over Manchester United as a catalyst to spur them on to a top-four finish come the end of the campaign.

The Reds currently sit fifth in the Premier League, just three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, whom they also hold a game in hand over.

Jones has previously told GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool fans should be getting excited about the improving form of Gakpo, who has now started to hit form after an initial adjustment period following his move from PSV Eindhoven.

And the journalist believes that Sunday’s result proves that the Merseyside outfit are still a force to be reckoned with and that Gakpo could be “central” to the side’s future success.

What has Jones said about Liverpool and Gakpo?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “United are doing better in the league, they’ve just got a trophy in the bag, and people are questioning whether Liverpool are on the wane. They're not, Liverpool will remain in this conversation.

“They will be back and Cody Gakpo will be central to that. I'm sure he was buzzing on Sunday night, with the outcome from this.”

How has Gakpo performed for Liverpool?

Gakpo has now started to hit his stride at Anfield, having hit the back of the net four times in eight appearances for his new club since his debut in January.

This comes on top of the 13 goals and 17 assists the 14-time Netherlands star produced for PSV this season before his switch to Merseyside, suggesting that he can provide an extremely productive output of goals for Klopp’s side.

The 6 foot 3 star also compares favourably to his positional peers, ranking in the top 7% of forwards across Europe’s big five leagues for assists (0.27), tackles (1.35) and interceptions per 90 minutes (0.45) over the last 365 days according to FBref, indicating that he is willing to put in the hard yards for his side.

Therefore, with Roberto Firmino set to move on from Anfield at the end of the season, it looks as though Klopp has already brought in a long-term forward replacement and will be hoping that Gakpo is capable of keeping up his already impressive form.