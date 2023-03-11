Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo’s decision to join the Anfield outfit over Manchester United may have been vindicated, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The 23-year-old has begun to hit form after a slow start to life with Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Liverpool news – Cody Gakpo

Having looked set for a move to Manchester United from PSV Eindhoven this January, it was Liverpool who secured the services of Gakpo for a fee which could eventually rise to around £44m.

Big things were expected almost immediately of the forward after he arrived at Anfield following an excellent World Cup campaign with the Netherlands, in which he bagged three goals in five appearances.

And after struggling with his initial adaptation to English football, Gakpo could have been rueing his decision to move to Merseyside, whilst Erik ten Hag’s United side were flying high.

Last month, respected journalist Pete O’Rourke told GIVEMESPORT that the Dutchman may have joined Liverpool at the wrong time and had been thrown into the deep end in an underperforming side.

However, a brace in last weekend’s 7-0 humiliation of United may have encouraged Gakpo that he made the right decision to reject the Manchester giants' advances, though a 1-0 defeat at Bournemouth this weekend will have no doubt dampened spirits at Anfield.

What has Jones said about Liverpool and Gakpo?

Jones, who was speaking before Liverpool's defeat at Bournemouth, told GIVEMESPORT: “I'd be extremely satisfied with the outcome of this game [the 7-0 victory over Manchester United] because it kind of underlines that his decision was the right one.

“I'll be totally honest, I think he could have gone to United and still been happy.

“This really does help as a player, especially if things haven't gone brilliantly for you at the start.”

What next for Liverpool and Gakpo?

Having now scored four goals in nine Premier League appearances, Gakpo will hope that he can keep on finding the back of the net regularly, in a bid to secure Champions League football at Anfield next season.

The Reds have a mountain to climb as they look to overturn a 5-2 deficit in their Champions League last-16 second-leg tie at holders Real Madrid, indicating that a finish in the Premier League’s top-four may be the club’s best chance of securing their place in the competition.

However, having hit a solid run of form, Gakpo will feel the world has lifted from his shoulders as he now looks to push on and prove his worth to Klopp and the Anfield faithful.

And the 14-cap Netherlands international may feel that the rest of the season represents an opportunity for him to improve his goal tally, ahead of what is set to be a huge run-in to the campaign for Liverpool.