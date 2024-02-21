Highlights Liverpool's 4-1 win over Luton Town showcased their resilience in the Premier League title race.

Klopp's side overcame an early setback with a quartet of goals in the second half for a comfortable victory.

Micah Richards took pleasure in teasing Jamie Carragher about Luton's early goal during CBS Sports coverage.

Liverpool are showing no signs of slowing down in the Premier League title race as they beat Luton Town 4-1 on Wednesday night, despite falling behind early on in the contest. The Reds are in the midst of a fierce battle for the league title, sitting top of the table, with Manchester City and Arsenal both breathing down their neck.

All three sides are waiting for the others to slip up and lose their footing, but Jurgen Klopp's side has managed to avoid such an incident so far, despite their injury issues. A quartet of goals in the second half cancelled out Luton's first-half opener, and it was eventually a fairly comfortable victory for the Reds. It didn't always look like that was going to be the case, though.

With the game taking place at Anfield, Klopp's men were considered heavy favourites entering the game, but Luton threw a spanner in the works early. Chiedozie Ogbene shocked everyone when he gave the visitors an early lead, latching onto a rebound and heading the ball home into an open goal. They held on until half-time too, but Liverpool came out after the restart and quickly turned things around.

Just over 10 minutes into the second half, Virgil van Dijk levelled the playing field, before Cody Gakpo quickly fired the Reds in front just a couple of minutes later. The quickfire double had Luton rattled, and 13 minutes later, Luis Diaz doubled his side's lead and from there, Klopp's men held on comfortably, with Harvey Elliot rounding things up with a strike in the closing stages. The second half showed just how dangerous the league leaders can be this season, but for a brief moment, Luton gave them a bit of a scare, something Micah Richards took full advantage of during CBS Sports' Champions League coverage.

Micah Richards superbly wound up Jamie Carragher about Liverpool game

He took great delight in informing the former Red of Luton's early goal

While many would have been worried when Liverpool fell 1-0 down early to Luton, Micah Richards took great delight in the strike and made sure to wind Jamie Carragher up about it during their appearance on CBS Sports. The pair were providing coverage for the latest round of Champions League fixtures, but during the buildup, the Hatters went 1-0 up and Richards couldn't resist breaking it to the former Liverpool man live on air.

Richards, who is a former Manchester City man, was clearly delighted to see the Reds possibly slipping up, allowing his former club to gain ground on them in the race for the title. His joy was relatively short-lived, with Liverpool turning things around in the second half, but that didn't stop him having fun at Carragher's expense.

Richards pretended Luton had scored again

He tricked Carragher into thinking they had equalised

After Liverpool turned things around with two goals in two minutes early in the second half, Carragher would have been forgiven for thinking he could relax a little, but Richards didn't let that happen. The former defender teased his fellow pundit, pretending the Hatters had scored a second and levelled things up, to his panic.

Richards' antics had the entire CBS Sports team in stitches, but it was Carragher who had the last laugh, with Liverpool winning comfortably in the end, and he took to social media to tease his broadcast partner.

Considering their injury issues, it's quite incredible that Liverpool have somehow maintained their excellent form in the Premier League and they showed a real winners' mentality to come back from behind against Luton and win in such dominant fashion. The title race is shaping up to be very entertaining indeed.