Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is "fully committed" to the Reds, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GiveMeSport.

It has been claimed that the 30-year-old could look to leave Jurgen Klopp's side in the summer, but Jacobs says his heart is still at Anfield.

Liverpool transfer news – Mohamed Salah

According to one report from Spain, Salah would be willing to depart Liverpool at the end of the season if the Merseyside club fail to qualify for the Champions League.

Currently sitting outside of the top four, the Reds face a real fight to secure a spot in Europe's elite competition next term.

It would be a surprise, though, if that was enough to convince Salah to look for a move away from Anfield in the summer.

The Egyptian only signed a new contract last July, which is worth around £350,000 a week, as per The Athletic.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Mohamed Salah and Liverpool?

Jacobs says Salah and Liverpool are both fully committed to each other.

Speaking to GMS, the journalist said: "The links of a Mo Salah departure are basically just rumour at this point, and my understanding is that Salah remains fully committed to Liverpool and Liverpool remain fully committed to Salah.

"He hasn't hit the same goalscoring feats of seasons gone by, but I think that's also down to the fact that Salah at his most prolific had a lot of talent creating space and linking up with him."

Will Mohamed Salah still be a Liverpool player next season?

You would imagine so. Again, he recently extended his contract and one year without playing in the Champions League, a competition he has already won, is not going to kill him.

Liverpool are not going to want to sell the Egypt international either, which is more than understandable.

Salah is their most important forward and one of the best attackers in the world. Since arriving at Anfield in a £34m deal, as reported by BBC Sport, the former AS Roma man has scored over 170 goals for Klopp's side (via Transfermarkt).

He is not going to be easy to replace and is not in a strong negotiating position after signing that new deal, so it would make little sense if Liverpool sold him this summer.

Ultimately, whether Liverpool qualify for next season's Champions League or not, you would expect Salah to be playing at Anfield in the 2023/24 campaign.

