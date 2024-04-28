Highlights Liverpool are set to pay Feyenoord a substantial compensation fee for Arne Slot, making him the third-most expensive manager in Premier League history.

Slot's philosophy and success in Holland appealed to Liverpool's hierarchy amid their search for a Jurgen Klopp successor.

Klopp has recently praised Slot, while claiming he's walking into the best job in the world.

Liverpool’s search for a worthy Jurgen Klopp successor after the German tactician revealed he would be leaving at the end of the season has seemingly reached its end with Feyenoord’s Arne Slot has been identified as the most suitable candidate to take the Reds forward post-Klopp.

Taking on the difficult task of replacing the 56-year-old, who is adored by the Anfield faithful, is not for the faint-hearted. Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso and Ruben Amorim of Sporting CP were courted as replacements, but they have eventually landed on the Dutchman.

To get him through the door, however, it is going to cost a pretty penny. The ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano has now revealed what it is going to cost the Merseysiders – in terms of a compensation package – to get Slot in the hotseat. According to the transfer expert, Liverpool are set to pay £7.62m plus £1.69m for the head coach, while the total package is expected to cost £11m.

For reference, Slot has two years remaining on his current contract. The money that the Reds will pay his current employers would make him the third most-expensive manager in Premier League history, according to The Times, via Goal.

Jurgen Klopp Showers Slot with Praise

‘I’m looking forward for the club if he is the man.’

Slot’s football blueprint, which is not too dissimilar from Klopp’s, married with his success in Holland, both appealed to Liverpool’s boardroom bosses – but a switch to the Premier League marks the biggest challenge of his career.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Arne Slot led Feyenoord to only their second-ever Eredivisie title this century last season.

The departing Klopp recently sung the praises of his incoming replacement and claimed that the former AZ Alkmaar chief would be walking into the ‘best job in the world and the best club in the world’ if he penned a deal with the Reds.

“Obviously now I even help by not finishing on a high, it looks like, so there is space for improvement. It is a great job, a great team, with fantastic people. I am not involved in the process, just to clarify, but if he is the one then I like that he really wants the job. “I like the way his team plays football and all the things I hear about him is he’s a good guy. Good coach, good guy. I’m looking forward for the club if he is the man.”

Liverpool Lose Sight in Title Race

Reds now two points behind first-placed Arsenal

Before Slot's arrival, there is the small matter of Klopp's final Liverpool matches. With three games left to play, the German and Co have a mountain to climb if they are to shock the top flight and secure gold come next month. A 2-2 draw with West Ham United compounded what has been a tumultuous patch of poor form, having won once in their last five outings.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool record vs Arne Slot at Feyenoord Statistic Jurgen Klopp Arne Slot Matches 486 145 Wins 302 94 Draws 99 27 Losses 85 24 Win Percentage (%) 62.14% 64.83% Points per Match 2.07 2.13

It’s not the fairy tale ending that those associated with the one-time Premier League champions would have hoped for, having also crashed out of the Europa League at the hands of Serie A outfit Atalanta. But, for Slot, the squad that he is inheriting is full of promise, and he’ll boast all the tools to become a leading Premier League side once again.