Liverpool have completed a deal for Wolverhampton Wanderers 'wonderkid' Alvin Ayman, with a £2million compensation fee and a five-year contract agreed, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Ayman impressed in Wolves' youth set-up last season, making seven under-18 Premier League appearances, and featuring twice in PL 2. At just 16, the centre-back, who can also play in midfield, was playing well above his age group in the latter competition and thus attracted interest from several clubs looking to tie him down to his first professional contract.

It looks as though Liverpool have won the race to sign the promising youngster, as they look to find long-term successors to the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate, as well as a potential option in central midfield. The Premier League's five-step approval of the deal has now been completed, with the Reds paying the West Midlanders a small compensation fee.

Liverpool Complete deal for Ayman

The Youngster signs a 5-year deal

Developing initially through Bradford City's academy, Ayman made the switch to Wolves last summer. The versatile player went on to thrive in his first season at Molineux, catching the eyes of scouts throughout the country, and has been described as a 'wonderkid'.

Having impressed at under-18 level, Ayman was given opportunities at under-21 level toward the back end of last campaign, prompting Liverpool to make a move for the physically mature teenager, who has been described as a "complete midfielder". The Merseyside club are eager to bolster their youth ranks this summer, as they look to find more gems that can develop in the reign of Arne Slot, and identified the Wolves academy star as an ideal acquisition.

After what appears to have been a lengthy saga, transfer specialist Romano has revealed that Ayman has put pen to paper on a 5-year-deal at Anfield:

Ayman will likely join Liverpool's reserve side for this season, with a view to him featuring extensively in the future at the heart of Slot's defence or midfield. The starlet could develop into a Van Dijk replacement, or could establish himself as the defensive midfielder the north-west outfit are said to be in the market for.

The Liverpool academy successes of recent years will provide Ayman with hope that he can also thrive in the Reds' first team, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones and Conor Bradley all succeeding.

Ayman's Statistics 2023/24 U18 Premier League Appearances 7 U18 Premier League Minutes Played 313 Premier League 2 Appearances 2 Premier League 2 Minutes Played 10

Liverpool Closing in on First Senior Signing

Mamardashvili likely to join for next summer

While the signing of Ayman is an exciting acquisition for the long-term, the frustration continues in regard to Liverpool's senior incoming business in this transfer window. Slot is yet to secure his first addition as Reds boss, and has failed in a move for Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi.

However, the Merseysiders are reportedly 'very close' to agreeing a deal to sign Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili. While the Georgian again isn't a solution in the immediate short-term, as he's expected to join the Anfield club in 2025, he is a long-term successor to Alisson Becker, and is viewed as one of Europe's most exciting young shot-stoppers.

All Statistics via Transfermarkt - as of 23/08/2024