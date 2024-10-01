Liverpool are confident that Trent Alexander-Arnold will commit his future to the club, despite interest from Real Madrid and Manchester City, according to TEAMtalk.

The Merseyside giants are set to offer Alexander-Arnold a lucrative new contract and are reportedly calm that the 25-year-old will extend his Anfield stay.

According to the report, a bumper new deal will bring Trent in line with Mohamed Salah, the club’s top earner, who is currently on £350,000 per week.

Last week, journalist Ben Jacobs revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool remain in pole position to discuss Alexander-Arnold’s future, despite reports claiming the English right-back has set his sights on a Merseyside departure.

The 25-year-old, described as 'phenomenal' by Paul Merson, has been a key figure in new head coach Arne Slot’s squad this season, starting all six Premier League matches so far and accumulating 495 minutes of action.

Alexander-Arnold is sixth in top-flight minutes played this season among all Liverpool players, behind Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch, Mohamed Salah, Alexis Mac Allister, and Andy Robertson.

Trent Eyed by Real Madrid

Considered successor to Dani Carvajal

According to TEAMtalk, Real Madrid hold serious interest in Alexander-Arnold ahead of his contract expiry and hope to use his relationship with Jude Bellingham as leverage in potential negotiations.

Los Blancos have reportedly identified the 25-year-old as their ideal successor to Dani Carvajal, but Liverpool are still hoping to prevent their academy graduate from departing by offering him a new deal on fresh terms.

With Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, and Salah yet to sign extensions, the trio will be able to negotiate pre-contract agreements with foreign clubs from January onwards, allowing them to leave Anfield for free next summer.

This scenario would be a worst-case outcome for Liverpool, who have placed huge faith in their current squad and opted against major moves in the transfer market, despite Arne Slot’s appointment.

One of the top three earners at Anfield, Trent’s current deal sees him take home £180,000 per week, according to Capology, with only Van Dijk and Salah on higher wages.

Since making his senior debut in 2016, Alexander-Arnold has gone on to make 317 appearances for Liverpool across all competitions, scoring 19 goals and registering 83 assists.

Trent Alexander-Arnold Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 6 Assists 1 Tackles per 90 2.73 Clearances per 90 1.64 Pass completion % 71 Minutes played 495

Liverpool to Join Bryan Mbuemo Race

Alongside Arsenal and Newcastle United

Liverpool are set to join Arsenal and Newcastle United in the race to sign Brentford forward Bryan Mbuemo, amid his superb start to the 2024/25 Premier League season, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The trio of clubs have pinpointed Mbuemo as a potential recruit at the turn of the year, while Brentford are likely to demand a club-record fee for his departure in 2025, eclipsing the £40 million received for Ivan Toney in August.

Mbuemo has enjoyed a stellar start to the season, netting five goals in his first six Premier League appearances.

The Cameroonian international has entered the final two years of his contract at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 01-10-24.