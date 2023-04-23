Liverpool are confident that they can get Chelsea star Mason Mount for a bargain, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The attacking midfielder is thought to be a priority for the Reds and is approaching the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool transfer news — Mason Mount

Last month, journalist Simon Phillips informed GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool are the club who are the most interested in signing Mount.

While the Merseyside outfit and Jürgen Klopp may eventually be able to get the 24-year-old for a bargain because of his contract situation, it looks like Chelsea will initially try to play hardball.

According to the MailOnline, Newcastle United have already made an enquiry about signing Mount and were quoted a whopping £80m fee.

Again, though, it's hard to imagine Chelsea getting that amount of money because of the Englishman's expiring deal.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Mason Mount and Liverpool?

Jacobs says Liverpool have a feeling that they can land Mount for more than a reasonable price.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "Liverpool will push there. He's definitely one of the big priorities and there is a confidence at Liverpool's end that they can get Mount for a bargain due to the contract winding down.

"Now we have to wait and see whether Chelsea's new manager impacts anything and what Chelsea do, in response to firm interest, to try and keep the player because, even though he hasn't had his best season, Chelsea still don't want to lose Mount. But obviously, they're not going to go beyond the summer if he doesn't sign a contract and risk not taking the fee."

Should Liverpool spend £80m on Mason Mount?

Absolutely not. Mount is obviously a very talented player and showed as much last season.

As per Transfermarkt, the England international scored 11 goals and set up another 10 in 32 league outings. He also played a big role in Chelsea's Champions League triumph back in 2021, assisting Kai Havertz's winner in the final.

However, with the Blues star set to become a free agent next year, spending that kind of money on him doesn't seem wise.

Realistically, though, it probably won't get to that point. You'd imagine that Mount will either sign a new contract or be sold for a fee closer to what FSG are prepared to pay. After splashing out in January and the last summer transfer window, Todd Boehly and Co know they now need to make some money to avoid Financial Fair Play drama.