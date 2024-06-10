Highlights Liverpool currently have no plans to sell winger Luis Diaz who has three more years on his current deal.

Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that Diaz is valued by the club who believe he can 'thrive' next season.

Leeds United's Crysencio Summerville and PSV Eindhoven's Johan Bakayoko are on Liverpool's list to potentially replace Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool believe Luis Diaz "can thrive" at Anfield and the club are not in a position to panic over the Colombian's future as reports emerge that they could be tempted to cash in on the 27-year-old this summer.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that the player's situation is not one of any urgency to the club, as he still has three years on his current Liverpool contract. The Reds appreciate this fact, as it means his price well protected should they decide to move the winger on in the upcoming transfer window.

But for now, Jacobs has revealed that they want to keep hold of the player who they value as the club enters a new era under Arne Slot.

Liverpool 'Value' Luis Diaz

Diaz's current Liverpool deal does not run out until 2027

In January 2022, Diaz joined Liverpool from Porto for an initial fee of £37 million and put pen to paper on a five-and-a-half-year contract. In his debut half-season with the club, Diaz produced 11 goal contributions in 26 appearances and helped Jurgen Klopp's side claim a domestic double. He started both the FA Cup final and League Cup final - both 0-0 draws against Chelsea which Liverpool won on penalties - and was named Man of the Match in the former.

He suffered a serious knee injury in the 2022/23 season, but still managed five goals and three assists across 20 games in that campaign. The following season, last term, Diaz produced his best goalscoring return in Red with 13 strikes, plus five assists.

Despite his decent from in front of goal, Diaz has often been criticised for failing to match the performances of his predecessor Sadio Mane - who he eventually replaced on the left flank - who scored a magnificent 120 goals in 269 games during his time on Merseyside.

It was unlikely Diaz was ever going to hit the same heights as the Senegalese sensation, but the club still have faith in their No. 7.

Diaz Latest: There is 'No Panic' Over Future

Whether he stays or goes, Liverpool hold all the cards when it comes to the future of Diaz. As Jacobs explained to GMS, the player is well-contracted with the club, who would likely recoup a significant fee if they did decide to let him go.

Jacobs explained:

"Diaz is healthily contracted still, there's no panic and there's no urgency to resolve the future in the situation of Luis Diaz. But there is still a conversation to be had between Liverpool and Diaz. From Liverpool's point of view, they still think that Diaz can thrive at the football club, but they have to hear the players' perspective. The simple stance of Liverpool on Diaz is that they value him, and they note that he is well-contracted at the football club."

Liverpool Eye Winger Replacement

Both Mohamed Salah and Diaz could leave the club in the near future

With the Slot era officially underway, Liverpool are planning for the long-term, which includes life without club legend Mohamed Salah and potentially even Diaz. Whether he stays with the club for another season or not, Salah is coming to the end of his stunning tenure at Liverpool and the club could choose to move the player on in what might be their final chance to cash in on the Egyptian, who has been heavily linked with a big-money move to Saudi Arabia.

Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville is reportedly on Liverpool's list of potential replacements. Chelsea could rival the Reds for Summerville's signature, with PSV Eindhoven's Johan Bakayoko another potential option.