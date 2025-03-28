Liverpool are confident they will sign Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak after the season, despite growing Premier League competition, journalist Graeme Bailey has revealed.

The Merseyside giants have earmarked Isak as their priority target to bolster Arne Slot’s frontline this summer and are even willing to break their transfer record to lure the Sweden international to Anfield.

It has been suggested that Liverpool could submit an offer north of £120m, a fee that would easily surpass the £85m they paid to Benfica for Darwin Nunez in 2022.

The 25-year-old striker is likely to arrive as a replacement for the Uruguayan, who has now emerged as a target for clubs in the Saudi Pro League.

Liverpool Positive on Alexander Isak

Ready to break their transfer record

According to Bailey, Liverpool back themselves to beat Arsenal in the race for Isak this summer, though Newcastle are standing firm on their stance.

Magpies chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan reportedly has no intention of selling the Sweden international and is unwilling to entertain any bids for 'the best striker in the world'.

The ex-Real Sociedad forward is believed to be Al-Rumayyan’s favourite player, and he is adamant about not letting Isak leave no matter how significant the proposals are.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Isak has scored 19 goals and provided five assists in 25 league appearances for Newcastle this season.

Liverpool are preparing for a busy second summer under Slot and may also need to enter the market for a new right-back following reports of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s ‘agreement’ with Real Madrid.

The England international is now expected to join the Champions League winners on a free transfer after the season, and while Liverpool have started identifying potential replacements, Conor Bradley could be promoted to the first XI as well.

Alexander Isak's Newcastle Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 25 Goals 19 Assists 5 Minutes per goal 109 Minutes played 2,063

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 28-03-25.