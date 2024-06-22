Highlights Liverpool feel Real Madrid are favourites to sign Leny Yoro this summer.

Liverpool have confirmed their interest in Leny Yoro but feel Real Madrid are favourites to sign the Frenchman this summer, journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported.

Yoro is a target for multiple European sides this summer, as he is regarded as one of the most promising young centre-backs on the continent.

Liverpool are no exception – after parting ways with Joel Matip, the Reds are short of a central defender and are considering several names to bring in this summer.

Romano suggests Liverpool have ‘already made some steps’ in pursuit of Yoro, but his dream destination remains Real Madrid.

The 18-year-old was previously ‘asked to wait’ for the Spanish side’s offer amid interest from several top clubs, including Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.

Yoro is approaching his final contract year with Lille – his asking price could be reduced to around £50million this summer, while Real Madrid have previously offered around £30 million, according to MailOnline.

Liverpool Eye Leny Yoro Deal

But the Reds feel Real are favourites

Romano, speaking on his YouTube channel, suggests Liverpool are ready to pounce on the deal to sign Yoro if his talks with Real collapse:

“Liverpool already confirmed their interest to the player side so Liverpool already made some steps on this, but also Liverpool feel that Real Madrid are favourites in this story. “So Liverpool are there in case something happens between Real Madrid and Leny Yoro.”

The 18-year-old - labelled as a future 'Galactico' by analyst Ben Mattinson - is poised for a big-money move after finishing his first full senior season with Lille, helping the club finish fourth in the league and qualify for the Champions League.

Yoro, who made 44 appearances for the Ligue 1 side in all competitions, was predicted by his ex-manager Paulo Fonseca to ‘join one of the best clubs in Europe’ earlier this year.

Alongside Liverpool and Real Madrid, Man United are also interested in Yoro as they look to freshen up their ageing backline and replace Raphael Varane, who departed on a free transfer.

Leny Yoro's Lille Stats (Ligue 1 2023-24) Appearances 32 Goals 2 Pass completion 92.1% Aerial duels won 63.8% Dribblers tackled 54.8%

Liverpool Stars Targeted by Saudi

Salah, Alisson and van Dijk on the list

Liverpool could be facing another summer rebuild as their stars Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Alisson are reportedly being targeted by clubs in the Saudi Pro League.

Salah and Alisson are reportedly ‘top targets’ for clubs in the Middle East this summer, according to the Guardian, as Saudi sides are keen to come back for the Egyptian forward following a failed attempt to sign him last summer.

New manager Arne Slot, along with chief executive Michael Edwards, could be in for busy months ahead as Salah, van Dijk, and Trent Alexander-Arnold’s contracts expire in just 12 months.

GMS have reported previously that Van Dijk is also facing potential interest from Saudi Arabia. According to Marca, Al-Nassr want to make Van Dijk the best-paid defender in the world.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 21-06-24.