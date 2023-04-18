Liverpool target Conor Gallagher could cost the Anfield outfit £50m this summer, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Jurgen Klopp will look to bolster his midfield department in his Reds squad in the upcoming transfer window.

Liverpool transfer news – Conor Gallagher

According to The Times, Liverpool are interested in moving for Chelsea’s Gallagher this summer after identifying him as an alternative to Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham.

But the Liverpool Echo reports the academy product is determined to remain in London, having been linked with a move away from his current club Chelsea.

The 23-year-old was touted for a move to Liverpool’s Merseyside rivals Everton during the January transfer window but turned down a move to Goodison Park towards the end of the market.

Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that any northern club will find it difficult to prise him away from his “family comforts” in the capital.

And the journalist has stated that his contacts indicate that he would “still prefer to stay in London” despite the interest from Liverpool.

What has Jones said about Liverpool and Gallagher?

Gallagher told GIVEMESPORT: “I'm told around £50m is the ballpark figure Chelsea would be looking at for Gallagher.

“There are other factors that will determine where he ends up if he does indeed leave.

“One of the key factors will be that he's very much a local lad and isn't keen to leave the area.

“Anyone I speak to that knows him seems to think he’d still prefer to stay in London.”

Would Gallagher be a good signing for Liverpool?

Gallagher, previously dubbed “extraordinary” by former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, hasn’t hit the same heights at Stamford Bridge as he did during his loan spell at Crystal Palace last season.

The six-cap England international has hit the back of the net twice whilst providing just a singular assist in 28 Premier League appearances for the Blues this term.

That comes after the Epsom-born star enjoyed a fantastic campaign at Selhurst Park last time out, bagging eight goals and laying on five assists for his teammates in 39 outings.

Before Chelsea's clash with Real Madrid on Tuesday evening, the 6 foot star compared favourably to his peers, ranking in the top 1% of midfielders across Europe’s big five leagues as well as the Champions League and Europa League for blocks made (2.38), the top 5% for touches in the opposition's penalty area (2.95) and top 10% for successful take-ons per 90 minutes (1.52) over the last 365 days, according to FBref.

With opportunities for regular football in a different system under Klopp forthcoming, Gallagher may think twice about his reluctance to leave London during the summer transfer window.