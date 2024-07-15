Highlights Liverpool could still sign a new forward this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Liverpool could still sign a new forward this summer after missing out on Anthony Gordon, journalist Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Italian football insider suggests the Reds’ summer plans up front depend on the available opportunities – Liverpool could bring in a new attacker to support their new boss Arne Slot ahead of his first season.

Romano says Liverpool considered Gordon internally but initially decided against pursuing the deal due to Newcastle’s demands over a transfer fee.

The Reds’ interest in signing a new attacker could materialise if their star forward Mohamed Salah decides to leave – the 32-year-old has 12 months remaining on his current deal.

With interest from Saudi Arabia still active, Salah could be offered a way out of Anfield again, as Liverpool rejected a £150m bid for the Egyptian last year.

With Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold’s deals expiring in 2025 as well, the Reds anticipate a crucial year ahead with multiple contract decisions to make.

The Reds Eye Forward Signing

Newcastle’s demands were ‘too big’

Romano, speaking exclusively to GMS, suggested that Liverpool could still sign a new forward this summer after they were put off by Newcastle’s demands for Gordon.

“Upfront, it depends on the opportunities. If there is an opportunity, why not? For example, Anthony Gordon was one of the names they considered internally; there was a possibility to make the deal happen, but not under Newcastle's conditions. “They believe Newcastle were asking too big a fee for Anthony Gordon, which is why the deal didn't happen, but this is showing how Liverpool could be reactive and ready in case they feel there is an opportunity also upfront.”

Gordon would reportedly welcome a summer switch back to Merseyside. The 23-year-old, who joined Newcastle from Everton last year, impressed in his first full season at St. James’ Park, scoring 12 goals and registering 11 assists for the Magpies.

However, after Newcastle managed to offload youngsters Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson for £65m, the Premier League giants are in no rush to sell any more players this summer.

The two deals helped Newcastle to get over the line ahead of the new financial year as they now look to keep their biggest stars, with recent reports suggesting the Magpies are preparing to offer Gordon a new deal.

Anthony Gordon's Newcastle United Stats (2023/24) Appearances 48 Goals 12 Assists 11 Minutes per goal 322 Minutes played 3,870

Journalist Ben Jacobs, speaking to GMS, has revealed that Gordon would cost around £100m if he were to leave Newcastle this summer.

Liverpool Eye Leny Yoro

Real Madrid are ‘in control’

Liverpool have been interested in Lille defender Leny Yoro ‘for weeks’, but the Reds know Real Madrid are ‘in control’ of the situation, Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 18-year-old has emerged as a concrete target for several English and European clubs after his breakout year at Lille, where he played an important part in manager Paulo Fonseca’s tactics.

According to Romano, Liverpool are yet to send a proposal to Lille but have spoken with Yoro’s agents – the Frenchman is prioritising a move to Real Madrid this summer.

With 12 months remaining on his current deal, Lille would be keen to cash in on their promising starlet this summer but could be forced to wait until his contract expires next year and eventually lose him for free if Real Madrid decide against paying a transfer fee.

