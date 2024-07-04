Highlights Liverpool are considering Atalanta midfielder Ederson, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Reds underwent drastic changes in midfield last year, with four new signings brought in.

Lille centre-back Leny Yoro remains a target, but Real Madrid are leading the race.

Liverpool have had ‘several meetings and contacts’ with Atalanta midfielder Ederson’s representatives over a summer move, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Under new manager Arne Slot, the Reds could bring in a new midfielder this summer, having held talks over the impressive 24-year-old Brazilian.

Romano suggests Liverpool are yet to send an official proposal to Atalanta for Ederson, as the Serie A outfit are keen to keep hold of their star midfielders this summer, including Teun Koopmeiners.

The Merseysiders, who reportedly sent scouts to watch Ederson in action last season, ‘know’ a deal for the versatile midfielder would be difficult to strike, according to Romano.

The 24-year-old is coming off an impressive season for the Bergamo side, helping them triumph in the Europa League final against Bayer Leverkusen and finish fourth in Serie A.

Ederson, who joined Atalanta two seasons ago from Salernitana, recently dropped a hint about his potential departure to the Premier League, saying he is ‘curious’ about the move to England.

The Brazilian has no shortage of admirers in England – both Liverpool and Manchester United have shown interest in Ederson recently, following his impressive displays in Serie A.

Liverpool Consider Midfielder Signing

Ahead of Slot’s debut season

Romano, speaking on his live show, suggested that he would not be surprised if Liverpool decided to bring in another new midfielder this summer:

“I would not be surprised if Liverpool go for a midfielder this summer, because, for example, they had several meetings and contacts with the agents of Ederson from Atalanta. “He is one of the players that Liverpool considered in the midfield, but never sent a proposal, also because they know it's going to be difficult, it's going to be complicated. “Atalanta don't want to sell both top players they have in midfield, Koopmeiners and Ederson.”

Ederson’s impressive form for Atalanta saw him receive his first call-up to a major international tournament as he was included in Brazil’s squad for the 2024 Copa America.

The 24-year-old made his Selecao debut earlier this year, in a 3-2 victory over Mexico, as he faces a busy transfer window ahead, with Liverpool showing interest.

Before manager Jurgen Klopp’s final year in charge, the Reds underwent drastic changes in midfield – captain Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, James Milner and Naby Keita departed as four new signings were brought in.

With little room to pursue new deals, new boss Arne Slot will be looking to rely on last summer’s additions Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Ryan Gravenberch in his debut Premier League season.

Ederson Atalanta Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Serie A 36 6 1 Europa League 12 1 0 Italy Cup 5 0 0

Liverpool Interested in Leny Yoro

Real Madrid are favourites

Liverpool are interested in signing promising Lille centre-back Leny Yoro as Real Madrid remain favourites to strike a deal for the 18-year-old, GMS have reported previously.

A target for multiple top European clubs this summer, including Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United, Yoro is coming off a promising season in France, where he helped Lille qualify for the Champions League and was second in minutes played for the club in Ligue 1.

Liverpool, who saw Joel Matip leave on a free transfer last month, are keen on bringing a new central defender this summer, with doubts lingering over Virgil van Dijk’s future – the Reds captain has 12 months left on his current deal.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 04-07-24.